American Cable Association Urges Appeals Court to Reverse AT&T Antitrust Decision

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
At&t Time Warner Stock Index
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies to complete their merger in June, but the Justice Department is appealing.

ACA, in an amicus brief filed this week, joined with Northwestern University Professor William Rogerson in arguing that Leon’s rationales were contradictory.

“In economics, it is generally accepted that an increase in the cost of providing a good (whether increased opportunity costs or otherwise) will ordinarily cause a provider to demand more compensation for the good and increase the price as a result,” they wrote in their brief. They said that Leon rejected that principle when it came to the Justice Department’s claim that Time Warner’s Turner channels would charge higher rates to AT&T’s distribution rivals. But they say that contradicts Leon’s acceptance of AT&T’s claim that digital competition had decreased ad revenue and forced it to charge higher distribution fees.

The DOJ argued that the incentives of the Turner channels would change once it was owned by AT&T, which also owns distributor DirecTV.

Leon rejected that argument and the economic theory that companies will act to maximize profits of the company as a whole, ACA and Rogerson contend. But Leon also assumed that AT&T would “maximize its profits as a whole” when it came to assessing the efficiencies that would be gained by the merger.

“As a formal matter, those inconsistencies require reversal and a remand for reconsideration by the district court,” ACA and Rogerson said in their brief. “As a practical matter, they cast serious doubt on the correctness of the district court’s reasoning, which departs substantially from standard economic theory.”

When the Justice Department filed its appeal brief last week, AT&T’s general counsel David McAtee said, “The Court’s decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned.  While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances.  We are ready to defend the Court’s decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Politics

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    American Cable Association Urges Appeals Court to Reverse AT&T Antitrust Decision

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

  • Trump Calls Omarosa Manigault Newman a

    Trump Calls Omarosa a 'Dog' After CBS News Plays Another Secret Recording

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

  • Armed police outside the A&E entrance

    Suspected Terrorist Attack in Central London Leaves Several People Injured

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Responds to 'The Apprentice' Claim: 'I Don't Have That Word in My Vocabulary'

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

  • Omarosa ManigaultWhite House Correspondents' Dinner, Arrivals,

    Omarosa Discloses Recording of President Trump Reacting to Her Firing

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

  • Omarosa

    'Meet the Press' Plays Tape of John Kelly Firing Omarosa Manigault Newman

    WASHINGTON — The American Cable Association, which represents small- and medium- sized cable providers, says that a district court judge erred in the way that he analyzed basic economic principles in ruling in favor of AT&T and Time Warner in the recent antitrust trial. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon’s decision allowed the two companies […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad