Lawmakers Seek to Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal to Aretha Franklin

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Aretha Franklin Vintage Image Tribute
CREDIT: Sony Music Archives

WASHINGTON — A group of lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Aretha Franklin, who died last week.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) are among the co-sponsors of the legislation in the Senate, while Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) are co-sponsors in the House.

In a statement, Harris said Franklin “was simply a legend. Her work and impact will be felt for generations to come, and it’s long past time Congress honor her with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

She said, “from listening to ‘Mary Don’t You Weep,’ to standing in the living room dancing to ‘Rock Steady’ over and over again, to hearing from the Queen herself how lucky I was to be young, gifted, and black — Aretha’s songs were the soundtrack of my childhood.”

Hatch said Franklin “brought light, laughter, and love to all who would hear. I’m grateful to play a small role in honoring the life of this remarkable artist.”

Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, the two Democratic senators from Franklin’s home state, Michigan, also are co-sponsors.

The Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom are the highest civilian honors in the U.S. government. The last recipient was former senator Bob Dole, awarded on Sept. 15 last year.

The last entertainer to be honored was Frank Sinatra, who was awarded the medal on May 14, 1997. It has also been awarded to Aaron Copland, Harry Chapin, and George and Ira Gershwin.

  Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen, Trump's Former Attorney, Expected to Enter Guilty Plea

  Aretha Franklin Vintage Image Tribute

    Lawmakers Seek to Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal to Aretha Franklin

  MPAA Chief Charles Rivkin

    MPAA Chairman Charles Rivkin: Internet Platforms 'Must Bear Responsibility'

  US Capitol

    Endeavor Signs With D.C. Lobbying Firm Led by Former Trump Campaign Adviser

  Peter Berg

    Listen: 'Mile 22' Director Peter Berg on the CIA, Russia and Putin's New Envoy Steven Seagal

  Ben Folds Jason Isbell

    Republicans Slam Ben Folds, Jason Isbell in Effort to Tie Democrats to 'Unhinged Left'

  Melania Trump

    Melania Trump Warns of Cyberbullying as President Continues Attacks on Twitter

