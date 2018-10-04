Thousands of Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Take Washington D.C.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court on Thursday to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The rallies come a day before senators are set to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination following an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations waged against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

After a rally at the Supreme Court, more than a thousand demonstrators trekked to the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, where they engaged in prolonged chants of “this is what democracy looks like!” and “our voice!” Some of the Senate offices posted signs in their windows in support.

More from the Hart atrium. pic.twitter.com/sdwI4bomQC — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) October 4, 2018

At the Supreme Court rally, demonstrators cheered as it was announced that Heidi Heitkamp, a North Dakota Democrat facing a tough reelection battle in a red state, will vote no on Kavanaugh.

Among the Hollywood figures who attended the rally: Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer.

“No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter,” Schumer said.

“Do not give up in this moment. Do not grow weary,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), told the crowd, gathered on what is an unseasonably hot and humid day in Washington.

Shaunna Thomas of UltraViolet says the Trump “Access Hollywood” tape is being run on a screen on the National Mall on Thursday.