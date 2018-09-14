Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon in New York Gubernatorial Primary

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo soundly defeated actress Cynthia Nixon in her primary challenge, a bruising race that saw Cuomo characterized as a creature of the corporate political establishment.

With about two-thirds of the votes counted, Cuomo had almost 66% of the votes to 34% for Nixon.

Just as polls closed at 9 p.m., Nixon’s campaign sent out an email lowering expectations for her performance and raising them for Cuomo. They insisted that it would be a “major embarrassment and significant under-performance” were he to win with less than a 41 percentage point lead, the spread in a recent Siena poll.

Her campaign also noted that they were greatly outspent and went up against the Democratic establishment, including figures like Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden, who endorsed Cuomo. She also complained of what she called a “smear attack,” that “had the desired effect of confusing voters into thinking that the mother of Jewish children was in fact anti-Semitic.”

Nixon, though, was relentless in her attacks on Cuomo throughout the campaign, to the point where questions are being raised on how he will fare should he choose to run for president in 2020 in what is expected to be a crowded field of candidates. During their only debate, Nixon didn’t pull punches in calling Cuomo a “liar” and “corrupt.”

She also minimized not having experience in government.

“Experience doesn’t mean that much if you’re not actually good at governing,” she said, in another attack on Cuomo.

Cuomo, seeking a third term, will face Republican Marcus Molinaro, the current Duchess County Executive, in the November general election.

Nixon’s performance was slightly ahead of that of Zephyr Teachout, who challenged Cuomo in the Democratic primary in 2014 and garnered 33% of the vote.