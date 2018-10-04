You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Schumer Detained at Kavanaugh Protest in D.C.

Alex Stedman

Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Schumer. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., with actress and comedian Amy Schumer, right, speaks at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in WashingtonSupreme Court Kavanaugh, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer was among those detained at a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

She appears to be one of dozens who were held at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, according to MSNBC.

In videos posted to social media, police officers can be seen taking protesters one-by-one out of the main atrium, where the bulk of the protest was taking place. One Twitter user posted a video shortly before reports emerged of Schumer being detained of the actress telling the camera, “I think we’re going to get arrested.”

Thousands attended the event on Thursday to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination following an FBI investigation on the sexual assault allegation levied against him by Christine Blasey Ford. The protesters first gathered just after noon outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh currently works, before moving to the Hart Senate Office.

Schumer was just one of the high-profile names at the protest; others includes actress Emily Ratajkowski and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

“No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down,” Schumer said earlier at the protest. “We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don’t matter.”

Variety has reached out to Schumer’s rep for more information.

More to come…

