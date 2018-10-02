You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Monica Lewinsky Found Her Calling as an Anti-Bullying Advocate

By

Alan's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Features via AP Images

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

I first met Monica at a party in 2000. It was at the height of the prurient madness that had recently enveloped her. People were clambering over from the neighboring banquette just to touch her hair. Nowadays when we go out to dinner people come over to thank her and say how moving and important her TED Talk was to them.

To say she is a survivor is, unfortunately, quite literally true. She has been subject to more scrutiny, more unjust worldwide public rancor and humiliation, than any other human being in our lifetimes. But if anyone was going to survive all that, it was Monica.

If the incidents that shot her from wide-eyed obscurity to worldwide notoriety were a Greek tragedy, it would be obvious which character brought destruction and torpor to our kingdom because of his unfettered hubris. Also apparent would be those who have continued to blindly follow this false god even as, in later life, the spheres have realigned and his legacy crumbles in light of a modern-day uprising of some Trojan-like women. Monica though, would be her own life’s deus ex machina. She has intervened late in this story and fostered her own hard-won redemption.

Related

Her comeback, if you will, is one of the most hopeful and heartening things I have ever witnessed. She had many years in the wilderness (as Los Angeles is often thought of) and like the melancholy Jaques in “As You Like It,” she gained her experience. Imagine the fortitude, the backbone, the compassion, the sheer chutzpah required to not only return to public life and redefine a reputation but immediately use that newfound platform to help others. Monica understands what it is like to be bullied and shamed to a degree that none of us will ever imagine, and now she harnesses that unique experience to ensure no one else ever will.

To continue my Greek tragedy theme, Monica is no less than a modern-day Achelois, a moon goddess whose very name means “she who washes away pain” — hers and our own. We are so lucky she is among us.

Alan Cumming can be seen on the CBS series “Instinct” and at his East Village bar, Club Cumming.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Politics

  • Alan Cumming Praises Monica Lewinsky's 'Fortitude,

    How Monica Lewinsky Found Her Calling as an Anti-Bullying Advocate

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click […]

  • Love & Hip Hop

    Cory Booker Interviews Spike Lee About Police Brutality and Racism

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click […]

  • Joe Biden Pays Tribute to Meghan

    Joe Biden Pays Emotional Tribute to Meghan McCain: 'Honest, Principled, Unsparing'

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click […]

  • UB40 in concert, 2017

    How UB40 Ended Up Trending, Thanks to Alleged Melee-Igniting Fan Brett Kavanaugh

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click […]

  • Jerry Brown

    As California's Net Neutrality Bill Becomes Law, Justice Department Sues to Stop It

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Alan Cumming to write a tribute to Monica Lewinsky, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Lewinsky, an advocate for anti-bullying efforts, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad