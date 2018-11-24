×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Al Franken Posts Thanksgiving Message: ‘I Will Continue to Listen and Learn’

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Al Franken
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country.

Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but because there’s power in giving thanks.

“I know it sounds like something Stuart Smalley would say – “That attitude of gratitude – it ain’t just a platitude!” – but taking a moment to be grateful really can make you a happier person. Also, a better person,” Franken wrote, referring to the satirical inspirational speaker character he played on “Saturday Night Live.”

However, “Last Thanksgiving, though, wasn’t much fun,” Franken wrote. “I tried to be thankful for my family, my friends, and my health, but those weeks were incredibly difficult for us Frankens.”

Franken decided to step down on Dec. 7, after apologizing for several groping incidents that came to light in mid-November, 2017.

“I’ve also spent a lot of time over this past year thinking about the broader conversation we’ve been having about the experience of women in this country. I know that, for so many people, this issue raises a lot of powerful and painful feelings. This conversation can also be incredibly complicated. I don’t think it’s my place to weigh in on all the debates – but I will continue to listen and learn,” Fanken wrote.

He noted that among the things to celebrate this year are “a whole bunch of thrilling Democratic victories.”

“But we also have a whole lot to worry about when it comes to our country…And there’s so much more work left to do. I still miss being in the fight every day, and while I’m certainly not running for anything, I hope that, in the next year, I’ll have the chance to help make a difference again,” Franken wrote.

He wrapped up his post, “With an attitude of gratitude, Al.”

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Politics

  • Al Franken

    Al Franken Posts Thanksgiving Message: 'I Will Continue to Listen and Learn'

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

  • As President Donald Trump watches, a

    Why the White House's Rules for Press Conferences May Pose New Problems

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

  • Donald Trump, Jim Acosta. President Donald

    White House Fully Restores Jim Acosta's Press Pass

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

  • Taiwanese director Fu Yuen, left, delivers

    Golden Horse Awards Ceremony Sparks Political Firestorm in China and Taiwan

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

  • Ron Chernow'Manchester by the Sea' film

    Author Ron Chernow Will Speak at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

  • Stacey Abrams

    Stacey Abrams Asks Hollywood Not to Boycott Georgia in Light of Election Defeat

    Just a little less than one year after he stepped down from the U.S. Senate due to harassment allegations, Al Franken posted a Thanksgiving message on Facebook saying he’s still listening and learning about the experience of women in this country. Franken wrote that he loves Thanksgiving not just for the food and family, but […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad