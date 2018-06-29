Man Arrested for Death Threat to Ajit Pai’s Children

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ajit Pai Free Speech
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December.

Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and sent a photo of Pai in which a family portrait could be seen.

“I will find your children and I will kill them,” he allegedly wrote in one of the emails.

Another email referenced a child who had allegedly committed suicide because of the net neutrality vote, and warned that “Their blood is forever on your hands.”

FBI agents were able to trace the sender’s account to Man, according to an affidavit. In an interview with the FBI at his home in May, Man acknowledged sending the emails and said that he did so because he was “angry and frustrated” over the repeal vote.

“They pretty much ignored, like, 80 percent of comments,” Man told the agents, according to the affidavit. “They ignored ‘us,’ and just didn’t care.”

The agents said that Man admitted to sending the emails because he wanted to “scare” Pai. He also provided the agents with a letter of apology to Pai.

“I’m sorry I made a threat against your kids,” Man wrote, according to the affidavit. “That was crossing the line. I hope you’ll change your mind on [net neutrality] but I doubt it.”

Man was charged with one count of threatening to murder the immediate family member of a federal official. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Last November, Pai said on “Fox & Friends” that protesters had come to his house and held up signs referring to his children.

“I understand that people are passionate about policy, but the one thing in America that should remain sacred is that families, wives and kids, should remain out of it,” Pai said at the time. “And stop harassing us at our homes.”

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Politics

  • Ajit Pai Free Speech

    Man Arrested for Death Threat to Ajit Pai's Children

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • California Flag

    California's New Privacy Law Could Have Big Impact on Tech, Media

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Where Is Barack Obama? He'll Be in L.A. on Thursday for DNC Event

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • Disney Fox mega deal acquisition Illustration

    How the Disney-Fox Deal Got DOJ's Greenlight Quicker Than Expected

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • Anthony Kennedy

    Anthony Kennedy to Retire From Supreme Court

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • Bill Shine Fired Fox News

    Bill Shine Eyed for Role as White House Communications Director

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

  • People gather at the Supreme Court

    Hollywood Condemns Supreme Court's Union Fees Decision

    A man was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to kill the children of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai following his vote to repeal net neutrality in December. Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., is alleged to have sent three emails to Pai in which he referenced the vote, sent a list of Arlington, Va., preschools, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad