×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

White House’s New Rules Prove the Fight for Free Press Is Far From Over (Column)

By
Claudia Eller

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Claudia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump Jim Acosta CNN White House Press Rules
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question.

But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact that the White House issued a new set of rules for the media to follow during press briefings that limit a reporter to asking a single question unless the president or other White House officials permit otherwise.

The backlash to these inane rules of engagement, which threaten journalists with the loss of their hard passes if they don’t comply, has been understandably fierce. I completely concur with those quoted in our Nov. 19 story by political reporter Ted Johnson — a story that posits why the new White House rules are problematic.

“‘While a [White House] official has always been able to decline to answer a follow-up question, these ‘rules’ suggest that a reporter could jeopardize her or his hard pass simply by attempting to ask a single follow-up question without permission,” said Katie Townsend, legal director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, noting the group is “very concerned” about the new rules.

Related

“‘How these rules will be applied is entirely unclear, and the way they are written leaves wide open the possibility that the [White House] will use them as an excuse to avoid answering questions it does not like, or — as it did with Mr. Acosta and CNN — to punish particular reporters and news outlets based on what the [White House] views as unfavorable coverage of the administration.’”

We already know how thin-skinned Trump is when it comes to his own press coverage and how he must have bristled when reading a quote from Ben Wizner, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project: “The White House belongs to the public, not the president,” said Wizner, “and the job of the press is to ask hard questions, not be polite company.”

Under the new rules, Acosta, standing on the White House lawn, was already impertinent enough to ask an uninvited follow-up question.

Let’s hope that continues.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Politics

  • Trump Jim Acosta CNN White House

    White House's New Rules Prove the Fight for Free Press Is Far From Over (Column)

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • Paul Manafort

    Paul Manafort Breached Plea Deal by Lying to Mueller's Team, Prosecutors Say

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Floats Idea of Government-Run Global Network to Rival CNN International

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • Al Franken

    Al Franken Posts Thanksgiving Message: 'I Will Continue to Listen and Learn'

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • As President Donald Trump watches, a

    Why the White House's Rules for Press Conferences May Pose New Problems

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • Donald Trump, Jim Acosta. President Donald

    White House Fully Restores Jim Acosta's Press Pass

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

  • Taiwanese director Fu Yuen, left, delivers

    Golden Horse Awards Ceremony Sparks Political Firestorm in China and Taiwan

    It’s undeniably great that CNN political ace Jim Acosta got his press pass fully restored after the Trump administration yanked his credentials, claiming the journalist had disrupted a Nov. 7 press conference by insisting on asking the president a follow-up question. But, the victory may be short-lived — and is somewhat overshadowed by the fact […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad