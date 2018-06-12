Trump-Kim: North Korean Leader Says Summit Like Being in a Sci-Fi Movie

“Many people will think of this as a scene from a fantasy.. science fiction movie,” said North Korean president Kim Jong-un on Tuesday of his meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump in Singapore.

Producers of the European sci-fi picture “Iron Sky” in which Nazis were found to have been hiding on the dark side of the moon, were quick to take credit. “Did Kim Jong-un just make a vague Iron Sky reference? I may be over my head thinking, but then again..” producer Timo Vuorensola said on Twitter. Kim is known to be something of a movie buff, so the reference may not have been accidental.

Adding to the unreality of the meeting, the Capella Hotel venue is only a stone’s throw from the Universal theme park.

The two leaders began their historic summit meeting around 8am Singapore time with a series of handshake photo opportunities. They then had a private meeting that lasted some 40 minutes, before being joined in a later session by advisers from both sides.

They moved into a working lunch around 11.40 local time without making any statement. The menu showed an East-West collation involving beef short ribs, braised cod and sweet and sour crispy pork, along with Haagen Dazs ice cream.

“Very good, very good. Good relationship,” said Trump to reporters during a break. Kim described the meeting as “a good prelude to peace.”

Reuters quoted body language experts saying that despite the cordial words, the pair exhibited subconscious signs of nerves. And, as of lunchtime, no sign of a substantial breakthrough.