Variety’s 2018 Hitmakers Revealed

We’d call the industry heavy hitters that Variety has included on our list of 2018’s biggest records “behind-the-scenes” players … except, does that term even apply anymore? In an era in which the producer is decidedly king, most fans have probably at least heard of a Benny Blanco, and plenty pay close enough attention to know that Frank Dukes is a point of commonality between the Camila Cabello and Post Malone tunes they love. Executives working in A&R, publishing and promotion may never be at such risk of becoming household names — unless, of course, you’re a Variety-reading household, in which all these movers and shakers are fair game for fame. The industry is closing in on $9 billion in annual recorded music revenue in the U.S., and with this second annual list of Hitmakers, we salute those who contributed in no small part to the biz’s rebound, and certainly to the soundtrack of the last year.

See the full list of Hitmakers below and head over to the gallery to read individual capsules.