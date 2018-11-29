×
Variety’s 2018 Hitmakers Revealed

From Camila's producer to Post's manager, we salute those who contributed in no small part to the soundtrack of the last year.

By
Variety Staff

Variety Hitmakers 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

We’d call the industry heavy hitters that Variety has included on our list of 2018’s biggest records “behind-the-scenes” players … except, does that term even apply anymore? In an era in which the producer is decidedly king, most fans have probably at least heard of a Benny Blanco, and plenty pay close enough attention to know that Frank Dukes is a point of commonality between the Camila Cabello and Post Malone tunes they love. Executives working in A&R, publishing and promotion may never be at such risk of becoming household names — unless, of course, you’re a Variety-reading household, in which all these movers and shakers are fair game for fame. The industry is closing in on $9 billion in annual recorded music revenue in the U.S., and with this second annual list of Hitmakers, we salute those who contributed in no small part to the biz’s rebound, and certainly to the soundtrack of the last year.

See the full list of Hitmakers below and head over to the gallery to read individual capsules.

Category Hitmaker Artist Song
Songwriter Sarah Aarons Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris “The Middle”
Producer-Songwriter Alex Da Kid  Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Producer-Songwriter Louis Bell Camila Cabello

Post Malone

 “Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
“Better Now” “Psycho”
“Rockstar”
Producer-Songwriter Benny Blanco Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Producer BlaqNmild Drake “Nice for What”
“In My Feelings”
Producer-Songwriter Boi-1da Drake “God’s Plan”
Songwriter Blake Anthony “Shy” Carter Kane Brown “Heaven”
Producer-Songwriter David Garcia Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Producer-Songwriter Frank Dukes Camila Cabello “Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
Producer J Kash Maroon 5 f. Cardi B. “Girls Like You”
Producer J White  Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny “I Like It”
Producer-Songwriter John Cunningham XXXTentacion “Sad!”
Songwriter Pardison Fontaine Cardi B “I Like It”
Producer-Songwriter Tay Keith Blocboy JB f. Drake
Drake
Travis Scott		 “Look Alive”
“Nonstop”
“Sicko Mode”
Songwriter Matt McGinn Kane Brown “Heaven”
Producers-Songwriters The Monsters & Strangerz Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris “The Middle”
Producer-Songwriter Murda Beatz Drake
6ix9ine f. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz		 “Nice for What”
“FEFE”
Producers-Songwriters OG Parker and Deko Migos f. Drake “Walk It Talk It”
Producer-Songwriter Noah “40” Shebib Drake “God’s Plan”
“In My Feelings”
“Nice for What”
Songwriter Starrah Maroon 5 “Girls Like You”
Producer-Songwriter Pharrell Williams Camila Cabello
Migos		 “Havana”
“Stir Fry”
A&R Joey Arbagey, Epic Records  Camila Cabello “Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
A&R Tyler Arnold, Republic Post Malone “I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar,” “Psycho” and “Better Now”
A&R Tunji Balogun, RCA Records Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
A&R Brooklyn Johnny & Darrale Jones, Atlantic Records Cardi B “I Like It”
“Bartier Cardi”
A&R Jim Catino, RCA Nashville Kane Brown “Heaven”
A&R Tizita Makuria, Artist Partner Group Bazzi “Mine”
A&R Jean Nelson  G-Eazy
Rich the Kid		 “No Limit”
“Plug Walk”
A&R Sickamore, Interscope Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”
A&R Manny Smith, Interscope  Rich the Kid “Plug Walk”
A&R Mr. Morgan, OVO Sound/Warner Bros. BlocBoy JB f. Drake “Look Alive”
A&R Rob Stevenson, Republic Post Malone “I Fall Apart”
Label Mike Caren, Artist Partner Group Bazzi “Mine”
Label Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown Migos “Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
Label Jimmy Harnen, Big Machine Label Group Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Label Craig Kallman, Atlantic Records Cardi B “I Like It”
Label Michael Kyser, Atlantic Records Cardi B “I Like It”
“Bartier Cardi”
Label Brad O’Donnell, Capitol Christian Music Group NF “Let You Down”
Label Dennis Reese, RCA Nashville Kane Brown “Heaven”
Label Joe Riccitelli, RCA Records Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Label Jim Roppo, Republic Post Malone

Drake

 “I Fall Apart”
“Better Now”
“Psycho”
“Rockstar”
“God’s Plan”
“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings”
“Nonstop””
Label Jacqueline Saturn, Caroline Records NF
6ix9ine
XXXTentacion		 “Let You Down”
“FEFE”
“Sad!”
Management Seth England, Big Loud Management Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Management Roger Gold, Gold Music Management Camila Cabello “Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
Management Kevin “Coach K” Lee + Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Quality Control Migos “Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
Management Lil Bibby, Grade A Productions Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
Management Dre London, London Ent Post Malone “I Fall Apart”
“Better Now” “Psycho”
“Rockstar”
Management Adam Mersel, First Access Entertainment Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Management Dave Rene Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris “The Middle”
Management Solomon Sobande XXXTentacion “Sad!”
Management Courtney Stewart, Keep Cool Records Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Management David Stromberg Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”
Promotion Andrea Ganis and Deborah Urbont, Atlantic Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Promotion Marni Halpern, Caroline/CMG NF “Let You Down”
Promotion Juliette Jones, Atlantic Cardi B “Bartier Cardi”
Promotion Larry Khan, Interscope Rich the Kid “Plug Walk”
Promotion Lee L’Heureux, Warner Bros. Blocboy JB f. Drake “Look Alive”
Promotion Greg Marella, Bill Evans and Dixie Tipton, Capitol Migos

6ix9ine

 “Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
“FEFE”
Promotion John McMann, Atlantic Bazzi “Mine”
Promotion Brenda Romano, Interscope Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris		 “Thunder”
“Girls Like You”
“The Middle”
Promotion Rick Sackheim, Sandra Afloarei & Charlie Foster, Epic Camila Cabello “Havana”
“Never Be the Same
Promotion Rick Sackheim, Traci Adams & Dontay Thompson, Epic Travis Scott “Sicko Mode”
Promotion Sam Selolwane, RCA Records G-Eazy “No Limit”
Promotion Gary Spangler, David ‘Davey Dee’ Ingenloff & Mike Horton, Republic Records Post Malone

Drake

 “I Fall Apart,”
“Better Now,” “Psycho”
“Rockstar”
“God’s Plan”
“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings” “Nonstop”
Publishing Shani Gonzales, BMG Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Publishing Amanda Hill, Sony/ATV Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris “The Middle”
Publishing Shawn Holiday, Sony/ATV Maroon 5
Travis Scott		 “Girls Like You”
“Sicko Mode”
Publishing Sam Taylor, Kobalt Drake “Nice for What”
“In My Feelings””
Publishing Katy Wolaver, Warner/Chappell
 Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”
Mixing Manny Marroquin
 Post Malone “Better Now,” “Pyscho,” “Rockstar” and “I Fall Apart””
Mixing Tony Maserati
Ed Sheeran & Beyonce “Perfect Duet”

 

