×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Most-Consumed Songs of 2018

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s Plan,” kicking off a list dominated even more thoroughly than last year by hip-hop. Of this year’s top 30 songs, only 10 are not of the genre; the highest-ranking single outside of hip-hop is Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” at No. 6. (Last year, Sheeran took the top spot with “Shape of You.”) A pure sales chart would tell a slightly less imbalanced story, and Drake’s singular multiplicity of hits this year did tip the scale a bit. But as BuzzAngle tells — or foretells — it, music’s most active consumers are increasingly looking at rock, country, R&B and even pop hits as flavors they can sprinkle into an otherwise primarily hip-hop stew.

Rank Title Total Label
1. God’s Plan / Drake 5,597,814 Republic
2. Psycho / Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) 3,142,471 Republic
3. Sad! / XXXTentacion 2,569,613 Bad Vibes Forever / Caroline
4. Look Alive / BlocBoy JB (feat. Drake) 2,483,541 OVO Sound/
Warner Bros.
5. In My Feelings / Drake 2,447,156 Republic
6. Perfect / Ed Sheeran 2,271,840 Atlantic
7. Lucid Dreams / Juice Wrld 2,209,210 Interscope
8. I Fall Apart / Post Malone 2,156,912 Republic
9. Havana / Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) 2,126,654 Epic
10. Meant to Be / Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) 2,068,936 Warner Bros.
11. Better Now / Post Malone 2,007,818 Republic
12. I Like It / Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin 2,001,090 Atlantic
13. Mine / Bazzi 1,997,962 Atlantic
14. Stir Fry / Migos 1,897,029 Capitol
15. The Middle / Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey 1,793,277 Interscope
16. Nice for What / Drake 1,791,634 Republic
17. Sicko Mode / Travis Scott 1,771,974 Epic
18. Girls Like You / Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B) 1,736,802 Interscope
19. Walk It Talk It / Migos (feat. Drake) 1,730,836 Capitol
20. FEFE / 6ix9ine (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz) 1,706,124 Strainge Entertainment / Caroline / Capitol
21. Thunder / Imagine Dragons 1,671,699 Interscope
22. Never Be the Same / Camila Cabello 1,658,957 Epic
23. Nonstop / Drake 1,644,639 Republic
24. Rockstar / Post Malone (feat. 21 Savage) 1,622,238 Republic / Caroline / Capitol
25. Let You Down / NF 1,616,497 Real Music / Caroline / Capitol
26. Heaven / Kane Brown 1,596,287 RCA Nashville
27. Love Lies / Khalid & Normani 1,593,622 RCA
28. Plug Walk / Rich the Kid 1,566,728 Interscope
29. No Limit / G-Eazy (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) 1,506,257 RCA
30. Bartier Cardi / Cardi B (feat. 21 Savage) 1,503,233 Atlantic
CHART DATA PROVIDED BY

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Music

  • Veteran Artist Manager Pete Galli Joins

    Veteran Artist Manager Pete Galli Joins Red Light

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

  • Summer-The Donna Summer Musical

    Donna Summer Musical Posts Broadway Closing Notice, With Tour to Follow

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

  • Whitney Houston

    Bobby Brown Files Lawsuit Against Showtime and BBC Over Whitney Houston Documentary

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

  • Drake Post Malone XXXTentacion

    The Most-Consumed Songs of 2018

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

  • Drake Gods Plan

    Inside the Divine Inspiration Behind Drake's 'God's Plan'

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

  • Dua Lipa Variety Hitmakers

    Crying to the Beat: How 2018 Became Dua Lipa's Year

    Call him Drake the dominator. The superstar rapper claimed four of the top 30 most popular songs in a 2018 year-to-date chart created for Variety by BuzzAngle Music, measuring multiple forms of consumption, including audio streams and song sales, to derive a project unit tally. No. 1 on the BuzzAngle Hitmakers ranking is Drake’s “God’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad