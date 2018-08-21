You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Review: MTV’s Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Lopez VMAs
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power that had defined the show for so long. An awards ceremony that thrives on the delicious collisions between megastars this year only offered carefully stage-managed appearances.

Beyoncé wasn’t there; neither were Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Adele, Justin Bieber, or Ed Sheeran. Yes, awards seasons are cyclical, but several of these stars were nominated for prizes, as was Drake, almost certainly the biggest artist of the summer. He showed up only in the form of interstitial music ringing in the presentation of an Artist of the Year trophy.

It wasn’t just that the VMAs were striving to cater to Generation Z and honoring stars that elders hadn’t heard of. Indeed, the Video Vanguard Award, a lifetime achievement prize that in recent years has gone to Beyoncé and Rihanna, went to Jennifer Lopez, who performed a medley of hits likely more familiar to millennials than MTV’s stated target audience. Lopez used her moment to deliver both an elaborately staged and admirably athletic performance and a lengthy speech that showed her gift for relating to the public; happily aware of her uniquely high wattage, she showed the sparse audience what a real star looked like.

More Reviews

But the show seemed starved of what had historically made it itself. Nicki Minaj, for instance, was a rare example of a major current star in attendance, but her performance was done off-site and had seemingly been pre-taped. And her acceptance speech for the Best Hip-Hop prize, early in the ceremony, made clear how much less essential the VMAs are than direct channels to fans: Minaj told the audience to tune into her Apple Music radio show, where they’d find out which of her nemeses she was most angry at. (In so describing, Minaj dropped a random homophobic slur, one that might once have been the ninth-most-noticeable bid for attention at the VMAs but that stuck out this year as discordant for an unusually tame show.)

There was a time when the VMAs were a change-of-season status report on pop: As MTV’s target audience heads back to school and those slightly outside that audience get ready to turn their mind to graver things, the pop world had historically united to put on a show that could carry viewers into the fall. Just five years ago—at a VMAs headlined by Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Drake, and Justin Timberlake, at which Miley Cyrus stole the show—Rihanna showed up just to watch. This year, the ceremony was padded out with worthy but confusing performances by emerging artists that might have been better served elsewhere on MTV’s air.

And the few top performers who showed up were pushed into double duty, vastly more than is typical. Ariana Grande won a prize and performed (her Renaissance-inflected take on “God Is a Woman,” involving her own mother and grandmother, showed a welcome spark of visual imagination). Shawn Mendes performed, in predictably strong voice and unprovocative staging, and presented an award to Jennifer Lopez. Cardi B “opened the show” (doing a brief comedy bit) and accepted an award with Jennifer Lopez—who managed, in fact, to win a competitive award on top of her lifetime-achievement award during an overlong ceremony. And Cabello wasn’t just effectively the only person to whom the camera cut during Madonna’s lengthy preamble to presenting the Video of the Year trophy; she also took the prize.

“Havana” is a successful song, and Cabello a compelling young star, but the win was suitably bizarre for a show that seemed lost. Nominated videos by Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino made more impact (the last of these was a viral smash when it debuted).

Cabello, at a loss for words, ended up dedicating her award to Madonna, a star whom she said she idolized. Meanwhile, Madonna had spent her wind-up to presenting the night’s top award paying homage to Aretha Franklin, a random connection that ended up feeling relevant. Her introduction was widely balked-at on social media for being self-centered, but in fact seemed to provide rare evidence of a common thread between the Queen of Soul and the Queen of Pop. While Madonna may lack Aretha’s fullness of voice, she has a comparable understanding of how to hold an audience through the sheer power of charisma and self-belief—and she held the viewer’s gaze better than did most of the evening’s performers.

Those among today’s artists who can reach a major audience choose to do so entirely on their own terms and without mediation. What’s left for the audience hoping for a moment of delight are rising stars testing their skills and younger artists looking for a shot. A good awards show places stars into conversation with one another—not merely over who should win, but also over who’s caught in a reaction shot, who’s thanked in a speech. This year’s VMAs felt so subject to stars’ demands to be hermetically sealed from one another that they didn’t feel like much of an awards show at all.

After all, fans will tune into Nicki Minaj’s online radio show or Drake’s Instagram or Beyoncé’s tour footage and not need MTV as a vector—and those stars know that. Perhaps future VMAs will put further emphasis on the emerging artists who grabbed moments during the ceremony; it seems more plausible than trying to catch a generation of artist who seems, effectively, to have quit MTV. If the network can’t get Beyoncé (or the next dozen or so of her closest peers), it may as well try to craft new stars.

TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • Avicii, (Performance)Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren

    Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

  • Jon Stewart Helps Rescue Goats That

    Jon Stewart Helps Rescue Goats That Captured New York's Attention

    This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, felt eerily emptied out. It wasn’t, or wasn’t solely, that quite so many crowd shots of Radio City included a painful number of empty seats. Exactly who was missing was the problem. The VMAs, this year, were pointedly devoid of the star power […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad