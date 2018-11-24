×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Thom Yorke Brings Unexpected Bounce to His Solo Tour Premiere

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All

Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 album from which this tour takes its name. And this packed-to-the-rafters Philadelphia crowd did, although perhaps not in the way Yorke & Co. desired.

During his 19-song “live mix” with producer-turned-bandmate Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri, Yorke even busted out some dance moves. There were odd, modified versions of the Cabbage Patch, a sort of rhythmic spider’s crawl, bits of the Dougie and more.

Entering after an appropriately eerie opening set from cellist Oliver Coates, the all-in-black threesome hit the ground running with the moodily majestic first track, “Interference,” Yorke’s voice high and strong. The dancing started early when the trio performed “A Brain in a Bottle” and “Impossible Knots,” Yorke looping his wordless vocal into the latter’s bassline. “Two Feet Off the Ground” contained a thick, reverberating bass, while “Amok” and “Default” – two Atoms for Peace tunes from Yorke’s 2009 project with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea – contrasted a lullaby’s melodies with clattering, trap rhythms. The same could be said of Barri’s live video-mix of psychedelic blobs, spiders’ webs and lava-spewing sluices.

More Reviews

From that point on, the music became less rhythmic and more esoteric, with looping keyboards and flanging guitars driving songs such as “Pink Section,” and “Nose Grows Some.” The set wound down with the elegiac “Traffic” and “Twist,” bringing the crowd, which had just begun to break a sweat, down int chill mode. Through it all, Yorke managed to propel his often-cool brand of electronic music into something alive, vibrant and warm.

Yet strangely, Yorke’s latest solo release — his soundtrack to the film “Suspiria” — was nowhere to be heard in this “live mix,” which is a shame because many of that album’s intimate, atmospheric moments would have worked elegantly within the softer moments of tonight’s electro-suite.

Concert Review: Thom Yorke Brings Unexpected Bounce to His Solo Tour Premiere

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Music

  • Concert Review: Thom Yorke Brings Unexpected

    Concert Review: Thom Yorke Brings Unexpected Bounce to His Solo Tour Premiere

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

  • How a Niche Jazz Label, Resonance,

    How a Niche Jazz Imprint, Resonance, Became Record Store Day's Mascot Label

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

  • Hulu-Logo

    Black Friday Streaming Deals: 12 Months of Hulu for $12, 3 Months of Tidal for $3

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

  • BTS' 'Burn The Stage' Gets an

    BTS' 'Burn the Stage' Gets an Encore in Cinemas Around the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

  • Zhang Yimou's 'Shadow' Hit With Music

    Zhang Yimou's 'Shadow' Hit With Music Copyright Lawsuit

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

  • Angelica Cob-Baehler, Veteran Management and Publicity

    Angelica Cob-Baehler, Veteran Music Industry Executive, Dies at 47

    Thom Yorke’s solo albums are often moody and static, brainy and less physical than the music he makes with Radiohead. Yet on the opening night of Yorke’s “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” at Philadelphia’s Franklin Music Hall on Friday, apparently the singer want his audiences to dance — something that’s not readily apparent on the icy 2014 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad