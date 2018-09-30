You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Otis Rush, Chicago Blues Guitarist, Dies at 84

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Otis Rush, a legendary Chicago blues guitarist whose work influenced the likes of Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton, has died. He was 84.

Rush’s manager Rick Bates confirmed his death to the Associated Press. He said it was as a result of complications from a 2003 stroke.

Rush, who began playing guitar when he moved to Chicago from Philadelphia, Miss., found fame in 1956 with his first single for Cobra Records “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard R&B charts. He was instrumental in establishing the trademark Chicago “West Side Sound,” which brought the more modern sensibilities of jazz to traditional blues.

“He was king of the hill in Chicago from the late 1950s into the 1970s and even the ’80s as a live artist,” said Bates.

He won a Grammy in 1999 for traditional blues recording for “Any Place I’m Going,” and he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame in 1984.

Rush was well-known for wearing a cowboy hat when he performed, and in his early days, sometimes played his guitar upside down. Notably, Rush was left-handed, using his right hand to fret. His guitars were strung in reverse, with the low E on the bottom.

He is survived by his wife, Masaki Rush, eight children, and numerous grand- and great grandchildren.

    Otis Rush, a legendary Chicago blues guitarist whose work influenced the likes of Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton, has died. He was 84. Rush's manager Rick Bates confirmed his death to the Associated Press. He said it was as a result of complications from a 2003 stroke. Rush, who began playing guitar when he moved […]

    Blondie Is Heading to Cuba and Wants You to Come Along

    How a Family-Owned Winery Ended Up Getting Namechecked in Mariah Carey's New Song

    Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane: 5 Defining Musical Moments

    Concert Review: Beck Comes Up a Winner in Party-Starting Hollywood Bowl Show

    Beatles' White Album Outtakes Get Hollywood Premiere at Giles Martin-Hosted Event

