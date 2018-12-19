×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Who Runs the Music World? Not Enough Girls (Guest Column)

Monique Chavez founded Her Music Club to advocate for increased presence of women in the industry.

By

Monique's Most Recent Stories

View All
HER Music Club
CREDIT: Shirley Halperin

As the daughter of a music industry lifer, I first noticed the music business was a boys club at a very young age. My father, Charles Chavez, had been in radio for years, and later went into management, representing Pitbull, MAGIC! and Ally Brooke. Over the years, he would introduce me to women executives and I would instantly obsess over them. How did they get to the position they’re in? Do they not have the same struggles as me? Am I the only one feeling shut out?

When I moved to Los Angeles from Texas, I was afraid the music scene wouldn’t be inclusive. Judging from what I saw and experienced growing up, this was my reality. Not only am I woman, but I’m a woman of color. I tried to stay optimistic and told myself maybe it has changed. Maybe if I take my own road, and not my father’s road, I’ll meet women like me.

Unfortunately, L.A. became a lonely place for me. The rooms I walked into felt noticeably unbalanced; the men outnumbered the women exponentially. Within the small community of women in the industry, it felt competitive, as if there couldn’t be multiple women with success. Why can’t we all be good at our jobs? Why can’t we all support each other? Wouldn’t that make for a better space?

Related

After living in L.A. for seven years, I finally met a few girls in the industry that I connected with. One of them being Kate Loesch, an unapologetically fierce A&R at Capitol Records. I’ll never forget the drive home from a certain dinner, where we left all our feelings about the industry on the table. I walked into the restaurant at what felt like my lowest point and I walked out an entirely different person. I was inspired. I was empowered. It was exactly what I needed in that moment. I finally felt like it wasn’t just me and I wanted every woman in the industry to feel that.

A month later, Her Music Club was born.

Her Music Club is a space for women in music, from interns to executives, to come together, share experiences and connect. I want to support upcoming female artists and give them a platform where they can perform for WOMEN in the industry. I want to create the community I didn’t have growing up, so that other women in music don’t have to feel alone. Mostly, I want women to leave feeling empowered.

Since our start in April, we have had three successful events. We were fortunate enough to receive attention and support from Jacqueline Saturn, President of Caroline/Harvest, who wanted to help as much as she could. Kate asked her to speak at our last event on Dec. 11 and what she did for us was next level. Not only did Jacqueline deliver a killer speech, she also booked artists to perform and invited her staff to join us. We are forever grateful for her willingness to help bring together women, and for sharing one of my new favorite quotes of all time, “The music industry needs to be more like a hug!” Ain’t that the truth?

One of the most beautiful things about a Her Music Club event is the more even split of men and women in the room. The gathering represents what we want to see in the industry — in studios, guitar shops and conference room meetings. When you come to our event, we want you to take away hope. We strive for a space where we genuinely support one another. A community like this makes the inevitable hard days a little easier for women. Being that we live in the era of #MeToo and the Times Up movement, this is just the beginning. Equality is not a trend. We will continue to speak up and elevate each other, so please do your part and continue to include women in the conversation!

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Music

  • BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP

    BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

    BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing. [...]

  • HER Music Club

    Who Runs the Music World? Not Enough Girls (Guest Column)

    As the daughter of a music industry lifer, I first noticed the music business was a boys club at a very young age. My father, Charles Chavez, had been in radio for years, and later went into management, representing Pitbull, MAGIC! and Ally Brooke. Over the years, he would introduce me to women executives and [...]

  • Springsteen on Broadway opening

    Bruce Springsteen Talks Broadway Special, ‘New Music’ and What’s Next

    Bruce Springsteen called in to E Street Radio on Sirius XM Wednesday morning to talk about the release of the “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix special, and what’s next on his agenda, with hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo and director Thom Zimny. In the interview, Springsteen said he is going to focus on making “new music” [...]

  • Mariah Carey All I Want for

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Tops YouTube's Holiday Songs Chart

    Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the most-viewed holiday song in the United States and globally throughout December, YouTube has reported. It received increased views in the past few months, with the tune spiking Nov. 1, the day following Thanksgiving, and Dec. 1. Daily views of the song [...]

  • Black Sabbath, George Clinton to Receive

    Black Sabbath, George Clinton, More to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

    Black Sabbath, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave and Dionne Warwick will receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced today. It also announced that impresario Lou Adler, legendary songwriting and performing duo Ashford & Simpson, and Oscar-winning songwriter and arranger Johnny Mandel are Trustees Award honorees; and Saul Walker is the Technical GRAMMY Award recipient. [...]

  • Ariana Grande and the Roots Perform

    Ariana Grande and the Roots Bring Out the Soul in ‘Imagine’ on ‘Fallon’ (Watch)

    The Roots are one of the most versatile bands on the planet, and when Ariana Grande brought her new single “Imagine” to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night, they brought out the song’s inherent soulfulness in inimitable fashion. Toward the end of the track, Grande shows off her range with some sky-scraping, Mariah-esque [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad