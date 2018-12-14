×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Best Albums of 2018

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kacey Musgraves Cardi B Janelle Monae Best Albums of 2018 Variety Magazine
CREDIT: Illustration: Variety; Images: Rex/Shutterstock

Even by recent standards, these are times that try human souls. And not surprisingly, that was reflected in the music of 2018: Whether metaphorically responding to the political realities of America (“Black Panther), mimicking the ADD nature of modern culture (Terra Whack) or simply providing a distraction, however brief, from too much reality (take your pick), as always, the year’s music is very much a product of its time.

The year-end lists from Variety’s music staff reflect all of the above, too. And while the year started off with an uproar over the lack of female presentation at the Grammy Awards, both the 2019 Grammy nominees and many critics’ lists — including ours — reflect the deeply innovative music made by female artists in 2018, from the future funk of Janelle Monae to Cardi B’s badass rap to Kacey Musgraves’ country-tinged pop. They and many more all brightened up a tumultuous year, giving credence to the theory that challenging times produce challenging art.

Jem Aswad’s Top 20 Albums of 2018 | READ MORE
1. Robyn “Honey”
2. Jorja Smith “Lost & Found”
3. Tierra Whack “Whack World”
4. The Blaze “Dancehall”
5. Janelle Monae “Dirty Computer”
6. Mitski “Be the Cowboy”
7. Deafheaven “Ordinary Corrupt Human Love”
8. Soundtrack “Black Panther”
9. Kadhja Bonet “Childqueen”
10. The Internet “Hive Mind”
11. Cat Power “Wanderer”
12. Beach House “7”
13. Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
14. Ultimate Painting “Up!”
15. Christine & the Queens “Chris”
16. Tirzah “Devotion”
17. Sleep “The Sciences”
18. Superorganism “Superorganism”
19. Rosalia “El Mal Querer”
20. Georgia Anne Muldrow “Overload”

Related

Andrew Barker’s  Top 10 Albums of 2018 | READ MORE
1. Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour”
2. Kamasi Washington, “Heaven and Earth”
3. Pusha T, “Daytona”
4. Eric Church, “Desperate Man”
5. John Coltrane, “Both Directions at Once”
6. Pistol Annies, “Interstate Gospel”
7. Vince Staples, “FM!”
8. Sleep, “The Sciences”
9. 03 Greedo “The Wolf of Grape Street”
10. No Age, “Snares Like a Haircut”

Chris Morris’ Top 10 Albums of 2018 | READ MORE
1. Kamasi Washington “Heaven and Earth”
2. Alejandro Escovedo “The Crossing”
3. Chris Price “Dalmatian”
4. Janelle Monae “Dirty Computer”
5. Courtney Marie Andrews “May Your Kindness Remain”
6. Bettye Lavette “Things Have Changed”
7. Ry Cooder “The Prodigal Son”
8. Divine Weeks “We’re All We Have”
9. John Coltrane “Both Directions at Once”
10. Bobbie Gentry “The Girl From Chickasaw County”

Chris Willman’s Top 20 Albums of 2018 | READ MORE
1. Elvis Costello & the Imposters “Look Now”
2. Brandi Carlile “By the Way, I Forgive You”
3. Lucius “Nudes”
4. Kacey Musgraves “Golden Hour”
5. Father John Misty “God’s Favorite Customer”
6. Pistol Annies “Interstate Gospel”
7. Ariana Grande “Sweetener”
8. Jack White “Boarding House Reach”
9. Lily Allen “No Shame”
10. Cécile McLoran Salvant “The Window”
11. Camila Cabello “Camila”
12. Ashley McBryde “Girl Going Nowhere”
13. I’m With Her “See You Around”
14. Leon Bridges “Good Thing”
15. Muse “Simulation Theory (Super Deluxe Edition)”
16. Janelle Monae “Dirty Computer”
17. Milk Carton Kids “All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do”
18. St. Vincent “Masseducation”
19. Eric Church “Desperate Man”
20. Dawes “Passwords”

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Music

  • Kacey Musgraves Cardi B Janelle Monae

    The Best Albums of 2018

    Even by recent standards, these are times that try human souls. And not surprisingly, that was reflected in the music of 2018: Whether metaphorically responding to the political realities of America (“Black Panther), mimicking the ADD nature of modern culture (Terra Whack) or simply providing a distraction, however brief, from too much reality (take your [...]

  • Kamasi Washington Alejandro Escovedo Janelle Monae

    Chris Morris' 10 Best Albums of 2018

    Kamasi Washington, “Heaven and Earth” Washington has proven to be an unclassifiable asset, both in his own name and as a contributor to Kendrick Lamar’s albums, including the Pulitzer-winning “DAMN.” This second three-CD set in three years (which encompasses the “hidden” EP “The Choice”) demonstrates the tenor saxophonist’s towering ambition and further breaks down the [...]

  • Elvis Costello Brandi Carlile Father John

    Chris Willman's 20 Best Albums of 2018

    Elvis Costello & the Imposters, “Look Now” (Concord) There are other Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who are Costello’s songwriting equal — blokes named Bob and Bruce come to mind — but none who’ve maintained such a consistently high level of lyrical and melodic invention over four decades or more. As a record-maker, Costello had pretty [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves Kamasi Washington Pusha T

    Andrew Barker's 10 Best Albums of 2018

    1. Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour” “Golden Hour” is, hands-down, the greatest stoner-pop-country-folk-disco album ever recorded. And the fact that it’s the only album that matches that description shouldn’t diminish the accomplishment – it simply shows how, three albums into her career, Musgraves is following her arrow further away from Nashville’s comfort zone than anyone would have reasonably [...]

  • Jem Aswad's 20 Best Albums of

    Jem Aswad's 20 Best Albums of 2018

    For music critics, your year-end list is like a combination of a masters’ thesis and an I.D. — something labored over that defines you, if only in one moment, because all of us would redo the list within the next hour, year or decade. I always try to make these lists an honest representation of [...]

  • Ariana Grande Drops New Song, ‘Imagine’

    Ariana Grande Drops New Song, ‘Imagine’ (Listen)

    Ariana Grande continued the march to her next album, “Thank U, Next,” by dropping a new single called “Imagine” late Thursday. The song is the second she’s released since she dropped her “Sweetener” album in August, following the chart-topping title track to her next album. Unlike “Thank U, Next,” “Imagine” is a ballad, a soulful [...]

  • Nancy Wilson

    Nancy Wilson, Grammy Winning Jazz Singer and TV Personality, Dies at 81

    Nancy Wilson, one of the most revered jazz singers of the 20th century, has died at age 81, her manager told the Associated Press. The singer passed away at her home in Pioneertown, a small California community north of Palm Springs, after a long illness, according to manager Devra Hall. Wilson’s three Grammy awards spanned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad