You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Bach in Amazon Alexa Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yo-Yo Ma, Cristina PatoYo-Yo Ma in concert, Dillard High School Theater, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 22 Apr 2018A concert for family and friends from Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Dillard High Schools
CREDIT: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and stories from a lifetime of playing Bach’s cello suites.

According to the announcement, the conversation will be available as an Alexa Skill and on Sony Classical’s Today in Classical Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. The content is designed for anyone who is curious about classical music and its contemporary significance, providing thoughtful commentary from one of our best-known performers. Users can access the skill with the simple voice command, “Alexa, open Yo-Yo Ma’s Musical Moments” or by adding Today in Classical to their Flash Briefing in the Amazon Alexa app, and then saying, “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” For a step-by-step guide on how to access the skill and Flash Briefing, please visit TBD landing page.

Yo-Yo Ma’s Musical Moments arrives just days after the August 17 release of “Six Evolutions: Bach – Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo’s third and final recording of the Bach classics. Part of a new chapter in the cellist’s 58-year relationship with Bach, this new integration with Amazon Alexa is one of the many ways in which Yo-Yo hopes to bring Bach’s music to a larger, more diverse audience.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Music

  • Yo-Yo Ma, Cristina PatoYo-Yo Ma in

    Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Bach in Amazon Alexa Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • Avicii, (Performance)Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren

    Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music.  In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad