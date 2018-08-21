Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Bach in Amazon Alexa Series (EXCLUSIVE)

As part of the campaign for his new album, “Six Evolutions – Bach: Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo Ma has created an experience for Amazon Alexa to engage a new audience of listeners with classical music. In 36 short episodes, Ma will take listeners on a journey through the music of J.S. Bach, sharing snippets from “Six Evolutions” and stories from a lifetime of playing Bach’s cello suites.

According to the announcement, the conversation will be available as an Alexa Skill and on Sony Classical’s Today in Classical Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. The content is designed for anyone who is curious about classical music and its contemporary significance, providing thoughtful commentary from one of our best-known performers. Users can access the skill with the simple voice command, “Alexa, open Yo-Yo Ma’s Musical Moments” or by adding Today in Classical to their Flash Briefing in the Amazon Alexa app, and then saying, “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” For a step-by-step guide on how to access the skill and Flash Briefing, please visit TBD landing page.

Yo-Yo Ma’s Musical Moments arrives just days after the August 17 release of “Six Evolutions: Bach – Cello Suites,” Yo-Yo’s third and final recording of the Bach classics. Part of a new chapter in the cellist’s 58-year relationship with Bach, this new integration with Amazon Alexa is one of the many ways in which Yo-Yo hopes to bring Bach’s music to a larger, more diverse audience.