Yella Beezy, Rapper Signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Shot Three Times

Rapper Yella Beezy was shot three times early Sunday while driving on a highway near Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

He has been hospitalized and is expected to recover, according to CBS Dallas affiliate 11/21 DFW.

The 26-year-old MC, whose real name is Deandre Conway, was fired upon more than a dozen times by a gunman in a vehicle that pulled up alongside his car at around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, police told the publication. He was struck three times and taken to a nearby hospital. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting nor have any arrests been made, Capt. Dan Rochelle told the publication.

The rapper, who is signed to former Epic chairman and LaFace Records cofounder L.A. Reid’s new label Hitco, opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z at the pair’s “On the Run II” tour stop in the Dallas and Houston-area shows earlier this year.

“He is a real humble, real nice guy,” family friend Dietric Alexander told 11/21 DFW. “Very likable and funny type of guy. But, he just seemed to be real happy with the success he was having and enjoying life at the moment.”

Reps for Hitco could not be reached at press time; Variety will have more on this story as it develops.