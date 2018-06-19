XXXTentacion’s Alleged Abuse Victim Says She’s ‘Broken’ by His Death, Police Report No Updates

Twenty four hours after rapper XXXTentacion was fatally shot Monday in Florida, a representative for the Broward County sheriff’s department told Variety that there were no updates regarding suspects or a motive for the murder and the investigation is ongoing. According to police, the rapper was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects shot XXX, and they both fled in an SUV.

While police said the incident was a possible robbery — the assailants were seen removing a bag from the rapper’s car after the shooting — Onfroy had many allegations of violent crime in his past, including, most infamously, an alleged assault on his pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala. Those allegations have resulted in many strong opinions posted online in the wake of the rapper’s death — which she addressed in a Tweet early Tuesday. Rather than feeling happy or relieved by his death, as some speculated, instead says she’s “broken” by it.

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” she wrote. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, i’m broken.”

At the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for abuse against Ayala and for several counts of witness-tampering in the case.

According to The Blast, a GoFundMe page she’d set up to help pay for the injuries she allegedly sustained due to Onfroy’s abuse had met her goal of $25,000 at the time of his death; at press time it had exceeded $32,000.

At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, his rep issued a statement from his family confirming the death. “On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement reads. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team — manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE [Records, his label], Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming.”

In those 24 hours, there has been no shortage of rumors, theories and opinions put forth regarding the 20-year-old rapper’s death — yet little solid information. The Broward County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, “A big thank you to our social media community for the many tips we’ve received regarding the death of local rapper XXXTentacion. Anyone with further information is asked to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TOPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.”

XXXTentacion first began creating music after serving time at a youth correction center. In an interview with No Jumper, posted to YouTube in 2016, the rapper detailed parts of his childhood, during which he was removed from his school choir for physically assaulting another student.

The Miami New Times piece also documented another instance in which the rapper was expelled from Margate Middle School after participating in more physical altercations. XXXTentacion officially left the education system for good when he dropped out of high school after his sophomore year, according to a report by The Beat.

After serving time in prison for alleged false imprisonment and battery of Ayala, XXXTentacion returned to the music in 2017 with a re-released version of the song “Look at Me.”

In a live video recently posted to his Instagram, the rapper expressed his hopes for those he influenced in the event he “die a tragic death.”

“Worst thing comes to worst, I f—in die a tragic death or some s—, and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive, and at least have a good life,” XXXTentacion said in the video. “If I’m gonna die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy.”