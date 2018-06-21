XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the death of rapper XXXTentacion, according to the Broward County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Department.

Dedrick D. Williams, 22, was taken into custody in Deerfield Beach, Fla., at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, two days after the rapper (real name: Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in his car in Florida. The Broward Country Sheriff’s Department website indicates that Williams was arrested for first-degree murder, described as “murder dangerous depraved w/o premeditation.” No bond amount had been set at press time; police said further details will be released later Thursday.

The arrest was confirmed to the Daily News by Broward County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Schakenberg, and by the department via Twitter. Williams has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, grand theft auto and aggravated assault with a firearm. TMZ reported that during a vigil Wednesday night in South Florida, the rapper’s mother said police had told her they had made an arrest.

According to police, the rapper was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects shot Onfroy, and they both fled in an SUV.

Charges for Williams, 22, include first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle and driving without a valid license, the News reported. It was not clear if police were still looking for another suspect.

In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH — Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018

While police said the incident was a possible robbery — the assailants were seen removing a bag from the rapper’s car after the shooting — Onfroy had many allegations of violent crime in his past, including, most infamously, an alleged assault on his pregnant girlfriend, Geneva Ayala.

At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the rapper’s rep issued a statement from his family confirming the death. “On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement reads. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team — manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE [Records, his label], Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit. News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department tweeted at around 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, “A big thank you to our social media community for the many tips we’ve received regarding the death of local rapper XXXTentacion. Anyone with further information is asked to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TOPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.”

XXXTentacion first began creating music after serving time at a youth correction center. In an interview with No Jumper, posted to YouTube in 2016, the rapper detailed parts of his childhood, during which he was removed from his school choir for physically assaulting another student.

The Miami New Times piece also documented another instance in which the rapper was expelled from Margate Middle School after participating in more physical altercations. XXXTentacion officially left the education system for good when he dropped out of high school after his sophomore year, according to a report by The Beat.