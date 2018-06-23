XXXTentacion Fan Memorial To Be Held in Florida

The family of Jahseh Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion, has announced that a fan memorial for the slain rapper will be held Wednesday, June 27 in Florida.

According to a flyer posted to XXX’s Instagram account, the memorial will take place at the Florida Panthers’ stadium (BB&T Stadium) in Sunrise, Fla. from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.

“Come say your final goodbye,” reads the flyer. It also details that no cell phones will be allowed at the memorial and that those found in possession of phones will be turned away.

XXXTentacion was killed June 18 in an armed robbery in Deerfield, Fla. On Thursday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department announced that a suspect had been arrested in the killing, 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams.

According to police, XXX was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects shot Onfroy, and they both fled in an SUV.

Charges for Williams, 22, include first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle and driving without a valid license. It was not clear if police were still looking for another suspect.