XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral in Haunting Posthumous Video for ‘SAD!’ (Watch)

Just 10 days after rapper XXXTentacion was murdered in a suspected robbery and a day after an open-casket public memorial, a music video for his hit song “SAD!” has arrived. In it, the rapper attends his own funeral. His other self jumps out of the casket, and the two engage in a ferocious fistfight in the church and later in an alley. Throughout, the living X has a philosophical conversation with a hooded, sensei-like figure. The clip, written and “creative directed” by X and directed by JMP, is loaded with symbols, but perhaps the most telling is a handwritten note that appears next to X’s other self after the fight:

People change, things change, and so did I,

As long as the outcome is good for family and myself I’m not complaining.

Some may see that as a comment on the 2016 charges of battery and false imprisonment against the rapper after several incidents involving his then-pregnant girlfriend.

XXX died on June 18 at the age of 20 after he was wounded in a South Florida shooting. According to police, two armed suspects pursued XXX as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. At least one of the two suspects shot at XXX, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene in an SUV in what investigators have called a possible robbery.

Responders transported XXX to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Shortly after his death, Caroline Records, the musician’s record label, gave a statement to Variety.

During his life, XXX was a controversial figure. Starting in grade school, Onfroy found himself at the center of several legal issues, resulting in expulsion for alleged physical violence. In 2016, the rapper was arrested for false imprisonment and battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Prior to his death, XXX was active on social media, posting live videos of himself sharing his thoughts on immortality.