XXXTentacion: Open-Casket Viewing and Public Memorial Held for Murdered Rapper

Thousands of fans gathered at an arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Wednesday (June 27) for an open-casket memorial for rapper XXXTentacion, who was fatally shot in a suspected robbery last week.

The late rapper (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) was “dressed in a blue denim jacket under soft lighting, laid in a dark polished coffin at center stage, surrounded by a spray of black flowers with metallic accents,” according to the New York Times.

Musicians and celebrities, including PnB Rock, Ugly God, Denzel Curry, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Yachty also stopped by to mourn XXX, catching the eyes of the array of diverse, casually dressed fans, the Miami New Times and XXL reported. Lil Uzi Vert recently announced that he plans to start a foundation to support XXX’s family.

During the open-casket viewing, video clips highlighting several of the rapper’s interviews and live performances throughout his career played on the jumbotron while tracks such as “Sad!” and “Revenge” sounded through the arena.

The memorial, which was organized by the rapper’s family, took place at the 20,000-capacity BB&T Center, and according to news and social-media reports, the crowd was largely orderly and respectful. The service was held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastern standard time. Around 1,000 had come to pay their respects by 12 p.m., according to USA Today.

CREDIT: Brynn Anderson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

XXX died on June 18 at the age of 20 after he was wounded in a South Florida shooting. According to police, two armed suspects pursued XXX as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. At least one of the two suspects shot at XXX, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene in an SUV in what investigators have called a possible robbery.

Responders transported XXX to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Shortly after his death, Caroline Records, the musician’s record label, gave a statement to Variety.

“Everyone at Caroline is shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahseh Onfroy, professionally known as XXXTentacion,” the label said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

During his life, XXX was a controversial figure. Starting in grade school, Onfroy found himself at the center of several legal issues, resulting in expulsion for alleged physical violence. In 2016, the rapper was arrested for false imprisonment and battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Prior to his death, XXX was active on social media, posting live videos of himself sharing his thoughts on immortality.