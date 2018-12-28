Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be Held at Original Site

As anticipated, a three-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts Festival will take place August 15-17 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the site of the original event. The venue will produce the event along with Live Nation Concerts and the brand communications agency INVNT. Described as a “pan-generational cultural event [that] will feature live music, TED-style talks and special exhibits,” a lineup and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement notes that the planned event is “not produced, sponsored by or affiliated with Woodstock Ventures LC, the organizer of the 1969 Festival and its other reunion festivals, and are not Woodstock events.” The event does not seem to include Michael Lang, one of the original event’s organizers, who told the Poughkeepsie Journal that he has “definite plans” to hold a 50th anniversary concert, although details have not been announced.

The iconic original event featured performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Santana, Sly & the Family Stone, The Band, Joan Baez, the Grateful Dead, the Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and many others; members of several of those groups are still active.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation and INVNT to produce Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival,” said Darlene Fedun, CEO of the Bethel Woods Center. “Fifty years ago, people gathered peacefully on our site inspired to change the world through music. As the stewards of this historic site, we remain committed to preserving this rich history and spirit, and to educating and inspiring new generations to contribute positively to the world through music, culture, and community.”