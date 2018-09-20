Women in Hip-Hop Industry to Get the Spotlight at A3C Conference

The A3C Conference in Atlanta has announced that it will dedicate a full day of programming to Women in Charge of the hip-hop music industry, which will take place Thursday, Oct. 4 at the city’s Loudermilk Center and is presented by Toyota.

Founded in 2005 and taking place from Oct. 3-7, the objective of the larger conference is to “educate and empower the artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives that shape hip-hop culture.” Full programming can be seen here (a shot of the 2017 conference crowd is above).

The conference has assembled a formidable crew of top female executives — including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — for “Women in Charge”:

Asya Shein (Fusicology, President),

Dia Simms (Combs Enterprises, President),

Dina Marto (Twelve Music & Studios, Owner & Founder),

Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown Records, President),

Janee Bolden (BOSSIP, Managing Editor),

Keisha Lance Bottoms (Mayor of Atlanta),

Lola Plaku (Lola Media Group, CEO + Owner),

Malita the Mogul (Mogul Mentality, Founder + CEO),

Nicole Bilzerian (Interscope Geffen A&M, SVP Head of Urban Marketing),

Nicole Wyskoarko (Interscope Geffen A&M, EVP Urban Operations),

Phylicia Fant (Warner Bros Records, SVP Media + Special Projects),

Uwonda Carter Scott (The Carter Law Firm, Attorney + Owner)

Whitney-Gayle Benta (Spotify, Head of Talent Relations)

The official schedule for A3C Women in Charge follows:

The Mayor’s Brunch

The Mayor’s Brunch (Loudermilk Center Toyota Ballroom; 10am – 12pm) will feature a one-on-one conversation with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta native writer Rembert Browne. Their conversation will cover many topics including Bottoms’ journey from Frederick Douglass High School, the culture of Atlanta, the balance of growing a city and making it open to all, while wanting to retain the essence near and dear to those “made in Atlanta.”

Featured Panel

Women leaders in the music industry discuss the challenges and achievements on their journey to create and build their individual brand and careers. The panel features Dina Marto, Whitney-Gayle Benta, Dia Simms, Nicole Wyskoarko, Phylicia Fant and Janee Bolden.

Mentorship Sessions

Mentorship sessions enable attendees to gain insight and advice from one-on-one conversations with Nicole Bilzerian, Nicole Wyskoarko, Uwonda Carter Scott, and Malita the Mogul.

Girl Connected hosted by Lola Plaka

A mentorship program that pairs aspiring female professionals with some of Plaku’s successful industry colleagues to help them learn about the business.

Meet the Founder: Fusicology’s Asya Shein

Learn from Asya Shein’s 15+ years in the music industry. Fusicology is a hub for progressive culture and lifestyle events, aggregating local and national event listings, relevant news, and music.

An Evening With Ethiopia Habtemariam

This closing event will acknowledge the work and impact Motown Records president Habtemariam has made in music. After a 30-minute conversation hosted by Janee Bolden, Habtemariam will take audience questions. A mixer and meet-and-greet will follow, featuring all the women participating in the Women In Charge programming. This will be a special evening to connect with some of the most influential women in music.