Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Extends Publishing Admin Deal With BMG

Jeff Tweedy has extended his global publishing administration deal with BMG. Originally signing with Bug Music in 2004, which was acquired by BMG in 2011, Tweedy in 2012 expanded his agreement to cover his entire songwriting catalog, which includes hundreds of songs with Uncle Tupelo, Wilco, Tweedy and the “Mermaid Avenue” series, in addition to co-writing credits with Mavis Staples and solo recordings.

Said Tweedy, who is set to release a memoir, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, etc.” on November 13: “I truly appreciate the loyalty and commitment BMG has shown me for so many years and I love that I will be able to continue working alongside these great people with familiar faces.”

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with Jeff over the past 15 years and we are thrilled he has entrusted BMG to continue to help build his immense and timeless musical legacy,” added David Hirshland, EVP Music Publishing Catalogs.

Tweedy is among the most revered and prolofic songwriters of the last 25 years. The co-founder of alt-country darlings Uncle Tupelo, he went on to start his own band, Wilco, and has since released music with his son, Spencer Tweedy, and produced for the likes of Norah Jones, Richard Thomson, Low and More.

Tweedy will release a new solo album, called “WARM,” on Nov. 30 via dBpm Records.