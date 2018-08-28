Weird Al Yankovic Has a Request for His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

With Hollywood Walk of Fame stars being smashed left and right these days — just kidding, it’s only Donald Trump’s — Weird Al Yankovic had a tongue-in-cheek request for the audience at his ceremony Monday.

“I’m sorry I even have to say this, I don’t want to even have to ask this, but I…Please don’t pick-ax my star, okay guys?” he asked. “I know it’s all the rage these days, but that’s not cool, just please don’t do that.”

There was a caveat to the songwriter’s plea, however.

“Unless, at some point in the future, I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil, in which case, sure, fine, go ahead, makes sense,” he conceded.

“But anything short of that, please limit yourself to spitting and urinating,” he said.

Yankovic has sold more than 12 million albums as of 2007 as well receiving four Grammy awards along with 11 more nominations. “Mandatory Fun” won the Grammy for best comedy album in 2015. He’s had four gold records and six platinum records in the United States.

He found mainstream fame almost 30 years into his career with the album “Straight Outta Lynwood” in 2006, along with the single “White & Nerdy.” Both the album and single made it to the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

