The Weeknd, French Montana Manager Scraps Annual Bash in Wake of California Fires

Wassim “Sal” Slaiby is donating funds earmarked for the party to support the LAFD.

The Weeknd and French Montana manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby is forfeiting his annual birthday bash out of respect for those affected by the wildfires in California, particularly in the Malibu area. Now based in Los Angeles, the Canadian-raised, Lebanon-born Slaiby, who also represents Belly and NAV, has in the past held the soiree at his Encino home. The 2017 event drew several clients, including Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, in addition to scores of industry luminaries and featured a top-shelf marijuana bar, dancers and water and fire features.

In announcing the cancelation, Slaiby, who turns 39 today, posted a family photo of his wife, Rima (a former Miss Lebanon), and two young children, on Instagram and Facebook with the touching message:

“Everyone that knows me knows how BIG I do my annual birthday party. But this year doesn’t feel right. We’re heartbroken to see how many of our friends and family are being affected by the fire and were forced to evacuate their homes. My wife and I have decided to cancel this year’s event and donate that money to the CA city and Fire Fighters putting their lives on the line to help. Please everyone – help and donate funds to LAFD to support the Fire Fighters putting their lives on the line to help and to CCF Wildfire Relief Fund to help those that have been displaced and lost housing.”

Thousands have been affected by fires throughout the stage, with the death toll climbing to 59 (including three from the Woolsey Fire).

Slaiby concluded with “Our hearts go out to all of those affected.”

  The Weeknd Manager Scraps Annual Bash

    The Weeknd, French Montana Manager Scraps Annual Bash in Wake of California Fires

