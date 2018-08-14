Watch Nicki Minaj Add an X-Rated Verse About Stephen Colbert to ‘Barbie Dreams’

The most talked-about song on the most talked-about album in recent weeks is “Barbie Dreams” from Nicki Minaj’s latest album, “Queen.” It’s basically a semi-pornographic serial takedown of famous current hip-hop figures in Minaj’s orbit, including Drake (“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh–/ But I don’t know if the p—y wet or if he’s crying and sh–”), her ex Meek Mill (“Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/ ‘I used to pray for times like this,’ face ass when I f— him”), DJ Khaled (“Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking/ Ain’t no fat n—a telling me what he ain’t eating”), Young Thug (“Used to f— with Young Thug, I ain’t addressing this sh–/ I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and sh–”) and even more.

During Minaj’s appearance on “The Late Show” Monday night, host Stephen Colbert brings up the song. “This one’s getting a lot of attention for some of the famous men you call out in this and you … in no uncertain terms, describe reasons why these men would not be able to — as the kids say — ‘get with you,’” Colbert says, referencing the men called out.

“But I noticed I am not on the list of men — it’s a pretty comprehensive list! And I’m just curious, if I were to make the list, how might you inform me?”

Minaj pauses briefly, begins tapping a beat on the desk, and raps:

“I might f— Stephen after the show/ He gonna come back to work with a magical glow.”

In more than 15 years of seeing Colbert on television, it may be the first time viewers actually saw him turn red. A full minute of hilarity ensued before Minaj said, “I wasn’t finished, Stephen,” and completed her verse:

“But when you see us, please [bleeped] don’t stare/ Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

Watch in all its glory, beginning at the 2:45 mark below…

 

