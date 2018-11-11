Watch Lil Wayne in Hilarious Skit With Future, Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips.

In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a fictional rap duo performing a standard hip-hop booty anthem — but with a twist. After the pair approach some women in a club, they accept the denial cheerfully and without pressing.

“Wait a minute, you’re just gonna respect our wishes?” one of the women says.

“Hell yeah, times have changed!” they reply. “We’re on some new respectful stuff.”

The song continues with lyrics like, “Shake that booty … If you wanna” as the pair wonder whether they can use the word “hoes.” Guest verses from a low-tuned Uncle Butt (Pete Davidson, wearing a hilarious grill), Future and Lil Wayne follow.

“Respect the ladies so I treat ya like an equal,” Wayne raps. “Got me starin’ at that booty like an eagle, yeah I see you!”

Also during the show, Wayne performed a rousing take on “Can’t Be Broken” with a singing and strutting Halsey, and a much less effective version of “Uproar” with Swizz Beatz.

Both songs are from Wayne’s latest album, “Tha Carter V,” which was finally released late in September after years of delays. Early Saturday, Wayne unexpectedly dropped three new “bonus tracks” for the album: an updated mix of “What About Me” (with Post Malone), “In This House” (featuring Gucci Mane) and “Hasta La Vista.”



