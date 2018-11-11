You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Lil Wayne in Hilarious Skit With Future, Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips.

In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a fictional rap duo performing a standard hip-hop booty anthem — but with a twist. After the pair approach some women in a club, they accept the denial cheerfully and without pressing.

“Wait a minute, you’re just gonna respect our wishes?” one of the women says.

“Hell yeah, times have changed!” they reply. “We’re on some new respectful stuff.”

The song continues with lyrics like, “Shake that booty … If you wanna” as the pair wonder whether they can use the word “hoes.” Guest verses from a low-tuned Uncle Butt (Pete Davidson, wearing a hilarious grill), Future and Lil Wayne follow.

“Respect the ladies so I treat ya like an equal,” Wayne raps. “Got me starin’ at that booty like an eagle, yeah I see you!”

Also during the show, Wayne performed a rousing take on “Can’t Be Broken” with a singing and strutting Halsey, and a much less effective version of “Uproar” with Swizz Beatz.

Both songs are from Wayne’s latest album, “Tha Carter V,” which was finally released late in September after years of delays. Early Saturday, Wayne unexpectedly dropped three new “bonus tracks” for the album: an updated mix of “What About Me” (with Post Malone), “In This House” (featuring Gucci Mane) and “Hasta La Vista.”


 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • Chuck Lorre attends the world premiere

    Chuck Lorre Talks Benefits of Producing 'The Kominsky Method' for Netflix

    While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips. In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a […]

  • Spike Lee Shes Gotta Have It

    Los Cabos Debates Digital Series Revolution, Freedoms, Rights, Talent, Paradigms

    While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips. In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a […]

  • Models on the catwalkVictoria's Secret Fashion

    Victoria's Secret Exec Apologizes for Transgender Comments After Fashion Show

    While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips. In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a […]

  • Cynthia Littleton of Variety, Lucy Fisher,

    PGA Presidents Talk Business Changes, #MeToo and Producers Mark at Produced By NY

    While it wasn’t quite a Donald Glover turn, Lil Wayne made the most of his appearance on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs and contributing a long guest verse to “Permission,” one of the show’s trademark hip-hop comedy clips. In “Permission,” the show’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd play the Booty Kings, a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad