Watch Father John Misty's Surreal Animated Video for 'Date Night'

Variety Staff

Father John Misty
CREDIT: Pari Dukovic

Over the weekend Father John Misty dropped a new animated video for “Date Night,” the latest song form the singer-songwriter’s album “God’s Favorite Customer,” which was released in June.

The clip, which was directed by artist and fellow Sub Pop musician Chad VanGaalen, is some kind of commentary on contemporary dating, with surreal characters looking at dating apps and a crystal ball that gives recommendations. Misty himself makes a cameo toward the end of the video — in animated form, of course, riding on a winged piano while holding a cocktail.

Misty (aka Josh Tillman) is currently on a North American tour, with dates at San Francisco’s Outside Lands and the Austin City Limits Festival.

In his review of the Los Angeles show, Variety’s Chris Willman wrote: “The songs he performed from ‘God’s Favorite Customer’ — (very) arguably his best effort to date — localize his despondency, which now has to do with losing or letting go of love, a subject that manages not to be more mundane in his hands. When he sat at the piano for the Elton-esque ‘Dumb Enough to Try,’ there was an earnest sweetness to his sadness that felt like a necessary corrective to the rant-ier stuff like ‘Pure Comedy.’ That’s one of the new effort’s simple, most down-to-earth and affecting standouts. Another is the boldly titled ‘Please Don’t Die,’ which, with its pleasant but pleading melody, seems to be a desperate plea from a loved one not to stupidly exit this life on a bender. Instead of sinister animations in the background, there were colorful line drawings of a succession of blooming flowers, as if the loving, admonitory words were actually taking effect on the downcast singer. It managed to be something you don’t always think of being a significant part of Misty’s wheelhouse: heart-warming.”

 

