Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon Spoof Willie Nelson’s ‘On the Road Again’

In a parody of Nelson and Johnny Cash, the pair argue over whether to go out or stay in.

By
Variety Staff

Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon channeled Willie Nelson on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” performing “On the Road Again” in an elaborate spoof of the legendary country supergroup the Highwaymen. The skit also also featured “Blaze” costars Charlie Sexton as Kris Kristofferson and Ben Dickey as Waylon Jennings.

The skit was a typically lighthearted Fallon affair in which Hawke-as-Nelson takes on the 1979 song’s love of life on the road and all that comes with it, while Fallon-as-Cash plays contrarian, wanting to stay home and play games and drink.

The pair then try to get their companions to play tie-breaker, but they demur. “But hold on a sec/ If we stay here we can get trashed and play Fortnite,” Fallon sings.

“Wait, what is Fortnite?” Hawke offered back as Sexton and Dickey feigned confusion.

“Fortnite is an online, multi-player game where a flyin’ bus drops you off onto an island,” Fallon sang. “On that island, you face off against 99 other players, each of whom spends time collectin’ weapons and materials with which to fight other players and build, well, forts. The last man alive is the winner. It’s sorta like Hunger Games meets Minecraft. It’s, like, super fun.”

Ultimately, they decide to stay in. “The life I love is when I’m hangin’ with my peers/We’re playin’ Fortnite, and we’re stayin’ here.”

