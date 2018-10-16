Watch Eminem Perform ‘Venom’ From Empire State Building on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

One night last week many New Yorkers wondered why helicopters were surrounding the Empire State Building and the iconic landmark’s famous lights were “freaking out” — and they got their answer last night: Eminem performed a stinging version of “Venom” from inside and atop the building Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as part of the show’s New York week. (It’s actually based in Brooklyn, but who’s arguing?)

“KING KONG AINT GOT $#*! ON ME! EMpire State building is where it’s happening tonight on @jimmykimmellive” the rapper tweeted Monday evening, and the elaborate shoot lived up to the billing. Cameras followed Em as he rapped through the building’s lobby, into an elevator (where a microphone dropped from the ceiling up to the top floors and finally out onto the balconies at the top, as the lights pulsating in multiple colors in time with the song’s beat. Em also shows off some low-key comedy chops as he rides the elevator back down.

KING KONG AINT GOT $#*! ON ME! EMpire State building is where it’s happening tonight on @jimmykimmellive pic.twitter.com/41651cZsAr — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 16, 2018

Earlier this month, the MC released a video for the song, the last track on his surprise album “Kamikaze,” to coincide with the release of the Ruben Fleischer-directed Marvel movie, which stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, and Tom Hardy in the title role.