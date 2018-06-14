Watch Drake Return to ‘Degrassi’ in ‘I’m Upset’ Video

Drake returns to his roots in the video for his song “I’m Upset,” which finds him returning to the scene that put him on the map in the first place, the TV show “Degrassi.” (Also late Wednesday night, Drake took to Instagram to share the release date for his fifth full-length album, “Scorpion”: June 29.)

Of course, the clip incorporates other narratives, and one is in the opening scene, where Drake wakes up next to a woman in a bed placed in the middle of the the Air Canada Center, the arena in which his beloved Toronto Raptors play basketball. The sound of his phone pinging a reminder of his high-school reunion.

Sure enough, as soon as he suits up and hits the Degrassi Community School, sure enough, the old gang is all there:

Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason) and others — even Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (in character as Jay and Silent Bob) sell pot to the principal, who raps some lines from Drake’s song “Motto.” There’s also a possibly unintentional flashback to the 1976 horror film “Carrie” when a fire starts in the gym and the cast runs horrified out of the building.

The recontextualization of the song — which dropped in the middle of Drake’s apparently now-quashed beef with Pusha T — as a “Degrassi” throwback is a little confusing, but doubling down on that drama at this point would be pointless.