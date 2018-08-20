You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards Online

MTV VMAs
CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Monday, Aug. 20 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. MTV will broadcast the awards live on both coasts, with a preshow starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. No host has been announced, but the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City will feature performers like nominees Ariana Grande and Panic! at the Disco. Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations, and presenters range from “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish to the Backstreet Boys.

Nicki Minaj, who is nominated for best hip-hop video for her song “Chun-Li,” will perform from a “secret, iconic location” in New York City. The rapper has previously nabbed three Moon Person trophies and recently released her fourth album, “Queen.” Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and is set to perform some of her greatest hits during the ceremony.

If you have a TV provider login, you can live stream the awards on MTV Live, with the MTV YouTube page offering additional coverage. You can also sign up for a one-time, free 24-hour MTV Live viewing pass to stream online. TV streaming services such as DirecTV Now, Philo TV and SlingTV will also stream the VMAs via MTV. Many of the services offer free trials for new subscribers.

