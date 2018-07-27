Warner Bros. Records Head of Promotion Peter Gray Exiting Label

Peter Gray, a seven-year veteran of Warner Bros. Records who in 2016 was named the label’s executive VP and head of radio promotion, is exiting the company, Variety has confirmed. His departure, due to come in October, comes ahead of a contract expiration.

“I had an awesome run at Warner Bros and a great time working with Tom [Corson] at two labels,” Gray tells Variety. “It couldn’t be more gentlemanly and the right timing. Tom has a great company to run and an excellent promotion team. I’m going to take a breath and figure out what to do next.”

The news comes six months after Tom Corson moved to the Warner Music Group label in Burbank from New York where he was COO of RCA. Gray too had come from RCA to WBR in 2011 after rising to senior VP of promotion.

Warner Bros. has been on a radio roll this year. It’s home to the second biggest track of 2018 so far, Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line, as well as to Dua Lipa (“New Rules,” “IDGAF”), Marshmello and Anne-Marie (“Friends”), Macklemore (“Good Old Days”) and Blocboy JB (“Look Alive” featuring Drake).

Co-chairman and COO Corson started at WBR on Jan. 2. He’ll be joined by incoming co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck in October. The hires of Corson and Bay-Schuck represent the first major moves by Max Lousada, WMG’s UK-based CEO of recorded music. Lousada officially took on the new position in October 2017.

The company is set to move its Los Angeles headquarters from Burbank to downtown L.A. in the new year.