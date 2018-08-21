VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but there was plenty of action off stage — and out of camera-shot.

Read on for what you didn’t see (or hear) on TV…

Jennifer Lopez had a personal photographer in tow, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The retired New York Yankee whipped out his own iPhone to take pictures of his lady on the pink carpet. She then instructed him to get a shot of her shoes.

DJ Khaled arrived on the pink carpet with his permanent plus-one: son Asahd. Father and son shared a tender moment as the Hitmaker gave his “executive producer” a kiss.

Nicki Minaj makes her entrance with four bodyguards in tow, she crosses in front of the stage to get to her seat during Shawn Mendes’ performance.

Don’t shade on Fifth Harmony, said the collective crowd at Radio City, many of whom reacted with shock when Tiffany Haddish took a jab at the girl group that spawned Camila Cabello.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande only have eyes for each other, sharing several cutesy moments in the audience and chatting amongst themselves.

Camila Cabello sings along to every word of Bazzi’s performance of “Beautiful,” a song on which she is featured though it’s unclear why she didn’t join him on stage. The two are tight as Bazzi opened for Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” tour.

Say the words Shawn Mendes and you’ll immediately incite deafening screams, we learned the hard way.

A half-hour into the show and the lobby to Radio City suddenly empties and Logic appears. The rapper delivers the start to “One Day” and is immediately surrounded by his fellow critics of President Trump’s immigration policy. After the performance, several of the people who marched behind Logic corralled in the lobby afterward, one holding a Mexican flag.

Jessie Reyez has a last-minute teeth check before she goes onstage to sing her song “Gatekeeper.”

After Nicki Minaj wins Best Hip-Hop for “Chun-Li”out (yes, she did say c—sucker on TV, but it was bleeped), she heads to the press room where she kisses her moon man.

Demi Lovato received a rousing cheer when her name was read out loud. Nominated for her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” the singer is currently in rehab following a drug overdose.

Amber Rose, who described her fire engine-red one-piece as “intergalactic space slut” and gave credit to Madonna for bust inspiration, paraded through the lobby complete with S&M-appropriate whip and mask.

Post Malone celebrates his VMA win with a beer in the photo room. He then shared a moment with The Backstreet Boys, who congratulated Post on his moon man trophy.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan roll through the lobby with their crew during a commercial break, followed by a cloud of weed smoke.