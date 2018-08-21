You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

Ariana and Pete canoodle, Madonna hugs Camilla, Post Malone chugs a lug and more...

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but there was plenty of action off stage — and out of camera-shot.

Read on for what you didn’t see (or hear) on TV…

Jennifer Lopez had a personal photographer in tow, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The retired New York Yankee whipped out his own iPhone to take pictures of his lady on the pink carpet. She then instructed him to get a shot of her shoes.

DJ Khaled arrived on the pink carpet with his permanent plus-one: son Asahd. Father and son shared a tender moment as the Hitmaker gave his “executive producer” a kiss.

Nicki Minaj makes her entrance with four bodyguards in tow, she crosses in front of the stage to get to her seat during Shawn Mendes’ performance.

Don’t shade on Fifth Harmony, said the collective crowd at Radio City, many of whom reacted with shock when Tiffany Haddish took a jab at the girl group that spawned Camila Cabello.

Related

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande only have eyes for each other, sharing several cutesy moments in the audience and chatting amongst themselves.

Camila Cabello sings along to every word of Bazzi’s performance of “Beautiful,” a song on which she is featured though it’s unclear why she didn’t join him on stage. The two are tight as Bazzi opened for Cabello’s “Never Be the Same” tour.

Say the words Shawn Mendes and you’ll immediately incite deafening screams, we learned the hard way.

A half-hour into the show and the lobby to Radio City suddenly empties and Logic appears. The rapper delivers the start to “One Day” and is immediately surrounded by his fellow critics of President Trump’s immigration policy. After the performance, several of the people who marched behind Logic corralled in the lobby afterward, one holding a Mexican flag.

Jessie Reyez has a last-minute teeth check before she goes onstage to sing her song “Gatekeeper.”

After Nicki Minaj wins Best Hip-Hop for “Chun-Li”out (yes, she did say c—sucker on TV, but it was bleeped), she heads to the press room where she kisses her moon man.

Demi Lovato received a rousing cheer when her name was read out loud. Nominated for her song “Sorry Not Sorry,” the singer is currently in rehab following a drug overdose.

Amber Rose, who described her fire engine-red one-piece as “intergalactic space slut” and gave credit to Madonna for bust inspiration, paraded through the lobby complete with S&M-appropriate whip and mask.

Post Malone celebrates his VMA win with a beer in the photo room. He then shared a moment with The Backstreet Boys, who congratulated Post on his moon man trophy.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan roll through the lobby with their crew during a commercial break, followed by a cloud of weed smoke.

Frankie Grande — and all his sequins — dances as J Balvin wins for Best Latin. Grande, who was sitting next to his sister, Ariana, and future brother-in-law Pete Davidson, was the only person standing in the celeb-filled section and was dancing his heart out to the winning song “Mi Gente.”

While Liam Payne presented on the main stage, Haley Kioko is seen jumping up and down on her platform stage to warm up ahead of her performance.

Ariana Grande’s mother, grandmother and cousin rush out of the venue after her performance of “God Is a Woman” to get to Irving plaza for her post-VMAs show.

DJ Khaled’s infant son, Asahd, might be the most popular person in the room as everyone hounds his parents for permission to selfie.

Pete Davidson and Frankie Grande are the first two to stand as soon as Ariana Grande’s name was called for her performance. The second her performance wrapped, the two leave the audience promptly with her manager Scooter Braun.

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter gives her mom a huge hug when she returns to her seat following her Video Vanguard performance.

Karlie Kloss is introduced to J Lo during a commercial break.

Throughout the entire show, the Radio City lobby is loaded with cast members from MTV shows like “Jersey Shore” and “The Hills” trying desperately to make a spectacle of themselves.

Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha share a kiss backstage with their moon man trophy.

Kylie Jenner leaves the room as soon as her boyfriend Travis Scott’s performance is done.

Madonna puts her arm around Camila Cabello as the two walk off stage following Cabello’s “Video of the Year” win.

With reporting by Jem Aswad, Marc Malkin, Michele Amabile Angermiller and Elizabeth Wagmeister. 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Music

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

  • Avicii, (Performance)Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren

    Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

  • Logic MTV VMAs

    VMAs 2018: Logic Wears 'F--- the Wall' Shirt in Bold Statement on Immigration

    Radio City Music Hall was the place to be on Monday night as the 2018 edition of MTV Video Music Awards touched down. Among the big winners to be awarded onstage were Nicki Minaj, Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry), but […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad