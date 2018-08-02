VMAs 2018: Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder to Perform

Variety Staff

Ariana Grande
Performers for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will include Ariana GrandeShawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder, the network announced today. They join Jennifer Lopez, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform on the Aug. 20 broadcast for the first time since 2001.

Grande, who is nominated in five categories, will perform her new single “God is a Woman” three days after the release of her highly anticipated album “Sweetener,” while Mendes is slated to deliver “In My Blood.” Logic will debut his buzzing “One Day” featuring Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

The VMAs air live from Radio City Music Hall across MTV’s global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories.

Nominees for the 2018 VMAs were announced on July 16. Cardi B and “The Carters” — a.k.a. Beyonce and Jay-Z — lead, with Cardi receiving 10 nominations — which are gender-neutral — including video, song and artist of the year, and the Carters garnering eight, including video of the year, best collaboration and best hip-hop for their eye-popping clip for “Apesh–,” released in June. Other top contenders include Childish Gambino and Drake (with seven nominations each), Bruno Mars (six), Camila Cabello (five), and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four). See the complete list here.

Radio City was home to the inaugural VMAs in 1984 and this will mark the 12th time the show has been held there – the most for any VMAs location. Official sponsors include PEPSI, Swiffer and Taco Bell. Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers, Melanie Block serves as executive in charge of production, Amani Duncan is executive in charge of music and Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent.

