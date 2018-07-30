Vivendi to Sell Up to Half of Universal Music Group

Vivendi is planning to sell up to 50% of Universal Music Group, the company said Monday.

The French media giant said it would sell half of UMG, whose artists include Lady Gaga and Drake, to “one or more strategic partners, in order to extract the highest value” from the subsidiary. “An IPO was ruled out due to its complexity,” Vivendi said.

In August, Goldman Sachs valued UMG at $23.5 billion (roughly three times what it was worth in 2013), ahead of Sony Music which it valued around $20.1 billion.

UMG has been bolstering Vivendi’s financial results for the last several years. During the first half of 2018, UMG’s income from operations, which rose by 23.5% to reach €355 million, accounted nearly 70% of all of Vivendi’s income. UMG’s revenues, meanwhile, were up 6.8% to €2.6 billion and streaming revenues also skyrocketed by 34.3% during the first half of 2018.

UMG’s sale process will likely start this fall and could be completed within the next 18 months. Vivendi will be working with banks to help identify strategic partners and will set up a “floor price for the entry of partners into UMG’s share capital,” the company in a statement accompanying the release of its half-yearly results.

Vivendi is now under the chairmanship of Yannick Bollore, the son of former chairman Vincent Bollore.

Earlier this year, Vivendi was preparing to potentially list UMG on the stock market, according to the Financial Times and Reuters, who quoted Vivendi chief executive officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine saying the company had started examining “the benefits of a potential listing of UMG to the supervisory board.”

Vivendi previously rejected bids for UMG, notably one from Japanese phone carrier SoftBank for a reported $8.5 billion in 2013.

More to come.

