Variety’s 2018 Hitmakers Revealed

We’d call the industry heavy hitters that Variety has included on our list of 2018’s biggest records “behind-the-scenes” players … except, does that term even apply anymore? In an era in which the producer is decidedly king, most fans have probably at least heard of a Benny Blanco, and plenty pay close enough attention to know that Frank Dukes is a point of commonality between the Camila Cabello and Post Malone tunes they love. Executives working in A&R, publishing and promotion may never be at such risk of becoming household names — unless, of course, you’re a Variety-reading household, in which all these movers and shakers are fair game for fame. The industry is closing in on $9 billion in annual recorded music revenue in the U.S., and with this second annual list of Hitmakers, we salute those who contributed in no small part to the biz’s rebound, and certainly to the soundtrack of the last year.
See the full list of Hitmakers below and head over to the gallery to read individual capsules.
|Category
|Hitmaker
|Artist
|Song
|Songwriter
|Sarah Aarons
|Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris
|“The Middle”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Alex Da Kid
|Imagine Dragons
|“Thunder”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Louis Bell
|Camila Cabello
|“Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
“Better Now” “Psycho”
“Rockstar”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Benny Blanco
|Ed Sheeran
|“Perfect”
|Producer
|BlaqNmild
|Drake
|“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Boi-1da
|Drake
|“God’s Plan”
|Songwriter
|Blake Anthony “Shy” Carter
|Kane Brown
|“Heaven”
|Producer-Songwriter
|David Garcia
|Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line
|“Meant To Be”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Frank Dukes
|Camila Cabello
|“Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
|Producer
|J Kash
|Maroon 5 f. Cardi B.
|“Girls Like You”
|Producer
|J White
|Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
|“I Like It”
|Producer-Songwriter
|John Cunningham
|XXXTentacion
|“Sad!”
|Songwriter
|Pardison Fontaine
|Cardi B
|“I Like It”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Tay Keith
|Blocboy JB f. Drake
Drake
Travis Scott
|“Look Alive”
“Nonstop”
“Sicko Mode”
|Songwriter
|Matt McGinn
|Kane Brown
|“Heaven”
|Producers-Songwriters
|The Monsters & Strangerz
|Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris
|“The Middle”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Murda Beatz
|Drake
6ix9ine f. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz
|“Nice for What”
“FEFE”
|Producers-Songwriters
|OG Parker and Deko
|Migos f. Drake
|“Walk It Talk It”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Noah “40” Shebib
|Drake
|“God’s Plan”
“In My Feelings”
“Nice for What”
|Songwriter
|Starrah
|Maroon 5
|“Girls Like You”
|Producer-Songwriter
|Pharrell Williams
|Camila Cabello
Migos
|“Havana”
“Stir Fry”
|A&R
|Joey Arbagey, Epic Records
|Camila Cabello
|“Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
|A&R
|Tyler Arnold, Republic
|Post Malone
|“I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar,” “Psycho” and “Better Now”
|A&R
|Tunji Balogun, RCA Records
|Khalid & Normani
|“Love Lies”
|A&R
|Brooklyn Johnny & Darrale Jones, Atlantic Records
|Cardi B
|“I Like It”
“Bartier Cardi”
|A&R
|Jim Catino, RCA Nashville
|Kane Brown
|“Heaven”
|A&R
|Tizita Makuria, Artist Partner Group
|Bazzi
|“Mine”
|A&R
|Jean Nelson
|G-Eazy
Rich the Kid
|“No Limit”
“Plug Walk”
|A&R
|Sickamore, Interscope
|Travis Scott
|“Sicko Mode”
|A&R
|Manny Smith, Interscope
|Rich the Kid
|“Plug Walk”
|A&R
|Mr. Morgan, OVO Sound/Warner Bros.
|BlocBoy JB f. Drake
|“Look Alive”
|A&R
|Rob Stevenson, Republic
|Post Malone
|“I Fall Apart”
|Label
|Mike Caren, Artist Partner Group
|Bazzi
|“Mine”
|Label
|Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown
|Migos
|“Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
|Label
|Jimmy Harnen, Big Machine Label Group
|Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line
|“Meant To Be”
|Label
|Craig Kallman, Atlantic Records
|Cardi B
|“I Like It”
|Label
|Michael Kyser, Atlantic Records
|Cardi B
|“I Like It”
“Bartier Cardi”
|Label
|Brad O’Donnell, Capitol Christian Music Group
|NF
|“Let You Down”
|Label
|Dennis Reese, RCA Nashville
|Kane Brown
|“Heaven”
|Label
|Joe Riccitelli, RCA Records
|Khalid & Normani
|“Love Lies”
|Label
|Jim Roppo, Republic
|Post Malone
Drake
|“I Fall Apart”
“Better Now”
“Psycho”
“Rockstar”
“God’s Plan”
“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings”
“Nonstop””
|Label
|Jacqueline Saturn, Caroline Records
|NF
6ix9ine
XXXTentacion
|“Let You Down”
“FEFE”
“Sad!”
|Management
|Seth England, Big Loud Management
|Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line
|“Meant To Be”
|Management
|Roger Gold, Gold Music Management
|Camila Cabello
|“Havana”
“Never Be the Same”
|Management
|Kevin “Coach K” Lee + Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Quality Control
|Migos
|“Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
|Management
|Lil Bibby, Grade A Productions
|Juice WRLD
|“Lucid Dreams”
|Management
|Dre London, London Entertainment
|Post Malone
|“Lucid Dreams”
|Management
|Adam Mersel, First Access Entertainment
|Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line
|“Meant To Be”
|Management
|Dave Rene
|Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris
|“The Middle”
|Management
|Solomon Sobande
|XXXTentacion
|“Sad!”
|Management
|Courtney Stewart, Keep Cool Records
|Khalid & Normani
|“Love Lies”
|Management
|David Stromberg
|Travis Scott
|“Sicko Mode”
|Promotion
|Andrea Ganis and Deborah Urbont, Atlantic
|Ed Sheeran
|“Perfect”
|Promotion
|Marni Halpern, Caroline/CMG
|NF
|“Let You Down”
|Promotion
|Juliette Jones, Atlantic
|Cardi B
|“Bartier Cardi”
|Promotion
|Larry Khan, Interscope
|Rich the Kid
|“Plug Walk”
|Promotion
|Lee L’Heureux, Warner Bros.
|Blocboy JB f. Drake
|“Look Alive”
|Promotion
|Greg Marella, Bill Evans and Dixie Tipton, Capitol
|Migos
6ix9ine
|“Walk It Talk It”
“Stir Fry”
“FEFE”
|Promotion
|John McMann, Atlantic
|Bazzi
|“Mine”
|Promotion
|Brenda Romano, Interscope
|Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris
|“Thunder”
“Girls Like You”
“The Middle”
|Promotion
|Rick Sackheim, Sandra Afloarei & Charlie Foster, Epic
|Camila Cabello
|“Havana”
“Never Be the Same
|Promotion
|Rick Sackheim, Traci Adams & Dontay Thompson, Epic
|Travis Scott
|“Sicko Mode”
|Promotion
|Sam Selolwane, RCA Records
|G-Eazy
|“No Limit”
|Promotion
|Gary Spangler, David ‘Davey Dee’ Ingenloff & Mike Horton, Republic Records
|Post Malone
Drake
|“I Fall Apart,”
“Better Now,” “Psycho”
“Rockstar”
“God’s Plan”
“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings” “Nonstop”
|Publishing
|Shani Gonzales, BMG
|Bebe Rexha f. Florida Georgia Line
|“Meant to Be”
|Publishing
|Amanda Hill, Sony/ATV
|Zedd, Grey & Maren Morris
|“The Middle”
|Publishing
|Shawn Holiday, Sony/ATV
|Maroon 5
Travis Scott
|“Girls Like You”
“Sicko Mode”
|Publishing
|Sam Taylor, Kobalt
|Drake
|“Nice for What”
“In My Feelings””
|Publishing
|Katy Wolaver, Warner/Chappell
|Camila Cabello
|“Never Be the Same”
|Mixing
|Manny Marroquin
|Post Malone
|“Better Now,” “Pyscho,” “Rockstar” and “I Fall Apart””
|Mixing
|Tony Maserati
|Ed Sheeran & Beyonce
|“Perfect Duet”