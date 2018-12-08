×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Varèse Sarabande’s Top 10 Sellers List Led by ‘Ghost,’ ‘T2,’ ‘Star Wars’ Albums

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886288em)Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison FordThe Star Wars Episode V - Empire Strikes Back - 1980Director: Irvin KershnerLucasfilm/20th Century FoxUSAScene StillScifiThe Empire Strikes BackL'Empire contre-attaque
CREDIT: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutters

John Carpenter’s “Halloween” music? A “Star Wars” compendium? It’s no shock to see these show up on a list of soundtrack label Varèse Sarabande’s historical 10 biggest selling albums. More surprising? Non-genre soundtracks like “Rudy” and “The Man from Snowy River,” which film music fans snatched up in numbers matching some of the more obvious fare. Here are the imprint’s 10 most popular releases from their first 40 years:

1. “Ghost”
Maurice Jarre, 1990
Varèse’s sole platinum album to date, selling an estimated 1.5 million units. Its inclusion of the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” accounted for many of these sales.

2. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”
Brad Fiedel, 1991
Fiedel’s electronic score proved enduringly popular.

3. “The Star Wars Trilogy”
Varujan Kojian conducting Utah Symphony, 1983
One of several classic film-score recordings produced for Varèse by George Korngold with London orchestras.

4. “The Last of the Mohicans”
Joel McNeely conducting Royal Scottish National Orchestra, 2000
New recording of the Trevor Jones-Randy Edelman score for the Michael Mann period adventure.

5. “The Man From Snowy River”
Bruce Rowland, 1982
The popularity of this Australian drama on cable drove sales of the score on LP and, eventually, CD.

6. “Father of the Bride”
Alan Silvestri, 1991
Comedy scores rarely find the buying audience this one did.

7. “The Crow”
Graeme Revell, 1994
The cult following for Brandon Lee’s final film helped push sales of Revell’s score.

8. “Halloween”
John Carpenter, 1978
Varèse released the LP in 1983 in the aftermath of the label’s release of Carpenter’s “Escape From New York” (1981), another big seller.

9. “Witness”
Maurice Jarre, 1985
Jarre’s all-synthesizer score was a curiosity, and an Oscar nominee.

10. “Rudy”
Jerry Goldsmith, 1993
Varèse released more than 40 Goldsmith scores, including the ground-breaking “Planet of the Apes,” but this football movie remains his best seller.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

    Film Review: 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

    Let’s pretend for a moment that Disney didn’t just release a “live-action” remake of its 1967 “The Jungle Book” two years ago (technically, the new version was computer animated, but photoreal enough not to be classified among the cartoons). In a world without such competition, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” might have seemed like a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Varèse Sarabande's Top 10 Sellers List Led by 'Ghost,' 'T2,' 'Star Wars' Albums

    John Carpenter’s “Halloween” music? A “Star Wars” compendium? It’s no shock to see these show up on a list of soundtrack label Varèse Sarabande’s historical 10 biggest selling albums. More surprising? Non-genre soundtracks like “Rudy” and “The Man from Snowy River,” which film music fans snatched up in numbers matching some of the more obvious [...]

  • Jerry Goldsmit with Robert Townson Varese

    As Varèse Sarabande Label Turns 40, Composers Celebrate a Harmonious Partner

    “It’s one of the true pioneering enterprises in our business,” says composer Alan Silvestri about the preeminent film music label, Varèse Sarabande, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Silvestri won a 2001 Grammy for instrumental composition for his theme for “Cast Away,” a movie that has very little music and was an unlikely [...]

  • Varèse Sarabande, King of Soundtrack Labels,

    Varèse Sarabande, King of the Soundtrack Labels, Still Keeping Score at 40

    Varèse Sarabande, renowned as Hollywood’s preeminent soundtrack label, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, going into its fifth decade under new ownership — Concord Music acquired the label in February — while renewing its goal of presenting the best of movie and TV music, both current and past. According to label VP and veteran producer [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New

    Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway's 'Network'

    A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home. “It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who [...]

  • Photo by Carlos Somonte

    Netflix Expanding Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' to 600 Locations

    Netflix will expand Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” to more than 100 theaters in the United States and will open the awards contender in more than 500 theaters internationally in over 40 countries. Netflix will start streaming the awards contender on Dec. 14. Its announcement of the specifics of the expansion Friday indicates that the company wants [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought by Neon

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” a month after the movie premiered at DOC NYC. Neon said it’s planning an early 2019 theatrical release. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, was originally planned by Warner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad