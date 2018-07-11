Universal Music Group Expands Presence, Operations in Africa

Moussa Soumbounou has been appointed Managing Director and will oversee efforts in French-speaking regions of the continent.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Logo UMG Africa

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based out of a new Universal Music Africa (UMA) office in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire). His territories will include Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Kinshasa), Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles and Togo.

Artists recently signed to UMA include include Kiff No Beat and DJ Arafat from Ivory Coast, Toofan from Togo and Locko and Tenor from Cameroon.

Said Nusse in announcing the appointment: “Moussa Soumbounou and his team … will not only help us to discover and release new talent throughout Africa and other French-speaking markets around the world, but will also increase the creative, commercial, digital and live opportunities available for these artists locally, in France and now globally.”

The African continent has seen its influence in pop culture grow in recent years, from music (among the new talents to emerge are Davido and Wizkid) to movies (“Black Panther”).

More Music

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon to Release New Album for Final Dates of Farewell Tour

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

  • Revolution-Live-Chicago-Prince

    The Revolution Talks Prince, Touring, and What’s Next

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

  • Mick Jagger World Cup

    Mick Jagger Curse Handicaps England at World Cup

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

  • Mammia Mia Here We Go Again

    'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Cast Sings in 'Dancing Queen' Lyric Video (Watch)

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen Plays First-Ever Encore at Broadway Show (Watch)

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

  • XO Music Festival Cancelled

    XO Music Fest, Featuring T.I. and Ludacris, Canceled

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced that it’s expanding its presence and operations in French-speaking Africa. Efforts in the western Africa region will be led by Moussa Soumbounou, who has been appointed Managing Director. The veteran executive, artist manager and live promoter will report to Olivier Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France and be based […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad