Madison Beer, Nervo to Be Featured on UCLA MIC’s ‘Office Hours’

Australian DJ sister-duo NERVO and songstress Madison Beer are slated to be the first guests on this year’s “Office Hours,” a speaker series put on by UCLA’s Music Industry Committee.

Kicking off the series as the school year’s first performer on October 15 will be 19-year-old Beer, who began her career on YouTube at the age of 12 and whose debut EP “As She Pleases” was released in February of this year. Office Hours with Beer is sponsored by iHeartRadio and presented as an iHeartRadio Study Break for UCLA. NERVO, who were recently ranked as the world’s highest paid female DJs, will appear October 17.

“We have so much to talk about, so this time we’ll be drawing a lot from our experiences as women,” Mim and Liv Nervo said in a joint statement. “We will be focusing in on how we witnessed the explosion of dance music in America and will explain how trends and fashions have affected our journey…How we started as songwriters, ended up as DJs, how managers can help but also hurt your career, how everybody has a different business structure, how there are no rules,” the duo said.

“I am excited to share my experiences with the students of UCLA. And I love meeting the future of the music industry! See you all soon,” added Beer.

Founded by then-students and brothers David and Allan Brik in 2016, MIC is the university’s first music industry club. Instead of office hours with professors, students get the unique opportunity to hear directly from artists about career insights and advice for upcoming musicians. Past guests have included A$AP Rocky, Kaskade, Machine Gun Kelly and Este Haim.

“We are excited to start a new cycle of Office Hours with such strong and prominent female artists,” said founder David Brik.

“Office Hours” will be streamed live from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music through the university’s YouTube channel at 7:15 p.m. for each event. Current UCLA students can enter a lottery through the university’s Central Ticket Office to win a free ticket.