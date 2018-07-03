U2’s Bono Warns United Nations That It, EU and NATO Are ‘Under Attack’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them.

The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff at an event launching Ireland’s candidacy for a seat on the Security Council, in 2021-22 saying “you can count on Ireland to do its part in that work.”

While Bono did not name any countries responsible for that threat, his words were implicitly directed at President Trump, who has often criticized the EU and recently sent letters to leaders of several NATO nations, warning them to increase their defense spending. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/02/world/europe/trump-nato.html

Speaking of the United Nations, Bono said, “I love that it exists, and I’ll tell you, I don’t take for granted that it exists, or that it will continue to exist because let’s be honest, we live in a time when institutions as vital to human progress as the United Nations are under attack.” He then included the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven major industrialized nations in his comments.

Related

“And not just these institutions but what they stand for — an international order based on shared values and shared rules, an international order that is facing the greatest test in its 70-year history,” Bono said. “Not just these institutions but what they’ve achieved is at risk.”

At the Irish government’s invitation, ambassadors from other U.N. member nations attended U2’s closing concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, as part of the country’s push for a council seat. “It was unusual having a load of ambassadors jumping up and down at a rock and roll show,” Bono joked. “At least you weren’t shouting at each other, so that was good.”

He also shared some humorous comments about the two counties vying against Ireland for two seats reserved for Western nations on the Security Council: Canada and Norway. He praised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “a remarkable leader who’s put together the most diverse Cabinet on the planet,” adding, “That Canada is nice is the worst thing I can say about them.” And “who could ask for a better neighbor or committed peacemaker?” than Norway, he said. “Here’s the worst thing I can say about them, they’re tall. They’re too tall,” he said.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Music

  • U2’s Bono Warns United Nations That

    U2’s Bono Warns United Nations That It, EU and NATO Are ‘Under Attack’

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • American Music Awards nominations Drake

    Drake's 'Scorpion' Shatters Every Apple Music Record

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • 'Greatest Showman' Producer Greg Wells on

    'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack: How 2018's Biggest Album (So Far) Came to Be

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • Drake Scorpion

    Album Review: Drake's 'Scorpion'

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • Lucas Hedges, Sterling K Brown

    Lucas Hedges, Sterling K. Brown to Star in Musical 'Waves' (EXCLUSIVE)

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • Ultra Music Launches Nordic Operation

    Ultra Music Launches Nordic Operation

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Names Tom Connaughton U.K. Managing Director

    U2 frontman Bono told the U.N. Monday that it and other international institutions — including the European Union and NATO — are under threat in these “troubled times,” and nations must work together to defend them. The singer gave a speech described by The Associated Press as “sobering” to several hundred U.N. diplomats and staff […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad