U2 on Track for One of the Highest-Grossing Tours of 2018

U2’s Experience + Innocence tour wrapped in Berlin earlier this week, and with a final tally of $126,188,794 and 927,034 tickets sold, the Irish band is on track to finish with one of the highest-grossing tours of 2018, according to Pollstar.

The tour — which featured 59 performances in 30 arenas — supported the band’s recent release, “Songs of Experience” (2017). The tour completed a three-year touring cycle that began in 2015 with the Innocence + Experience tour, corresponding with the release of 2014’s “Songs of Innocence” album and 2016’s “Joshua Tree” 30th Anniversary tour. According to Pollstar, all three tours took in a grand total of $594 million from 4.9 million total tickets.

Before returning to Berlin for a make-up show after lead singer Bono lost his voice in September, the band played a four-night victory stretch at Dublin’s 3Arena. Those concerts grossed $6.4 million from 46,529 sold seats on Nov. 5-6, 9-10, topping its previous 2015 tally of $1.2 million for the same amount of show, Pollstar reports.

As impressive as that is, it paled in comparison to the band’s appearance in France at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. The group performed for 72,412 fans over a four-night engagement that produced $9.4 million in revenue. The only other city that hosted the band for four nights was Milan, and the shows at the Mediolanum Forum on Oct. 11-12, 15-16 were successful as well, producing $7 million with 50,661 tickets sold.

In North America, U2 was welcomed with open arms at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The band’s summer concerts on June 25-26 and July 1 earned $8.7 million, with 55,575 tickets sold.

Bono finished the tour in Berlin telling the audience that they are going to “go away” for a little while, but Bono isn’t exactly going to fade into retirement. The singer is set to appear Monday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the show’s fourth annual (RED) benefit episode.