×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Two Beyonce Albums Leak Onto Streaming Services — Then Disappear

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Stade de France on Thursday, July 21, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)
CREDIT: Invision for Parkwood Entertainment

UPDATED: Two Beyonce albums of old material briefly leaked onto Spotify and Apple Music late Thursday and were quickly removed, according to multiple news reports. Representatives for Beyoncé, her label Columbia, its parent company Sony Music, Apple Music and Spotify either declined comment or did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

The two albums — titled “Have Your Way” and “Back Up, Rewind” — appeared under the name Queen Carter and featured demos, previously released songs and unreleased tracks by the singer. The 10-song “Have Your Way” includes “After All Is Said and Done,” a 1999 duet with Marc Nelson from the “Best Man” soundtrack; “Hollywood,” a song with Jay-Z from his 2006 album, “Kingdom Come”; and “Hey Goldmember” from the soundtrack for 2002′s Beyonce-starring “Austin Powers in Goldmember”; “Crazy Feelings,” a collaboration from Missy Elliott’s sophomore album “Da Real World”; and a cover of the “Fever,” a cover of the ’50′s hit made famous by Brenda Lee. Meanwhile, “Back Up, Rewind,” featured 11 tracks including “Keep Giving Your Love to Me,” from the “Bad Boys II” soundtrack and “What It’s Gonna Be,” a bonus track from 2003.

Related

Beyonce has become renowned for surprise releases — both her self-titled 2013 effort and this year’s collaboration with husband Jay-Z, “Everything Is Love,” were released without advance notice — but these albums appear to be unauthorized. While they are thorough compilations of tracks from across the singer’s career that are not featured on Beyonce’s own albums, judging by a screen grab from Spotify, their cover artwork is uncharacteristic and below the singer’s usual high standards.

It is not uncommon for unauthorized releases to appear on streaming services — for example, a few Velvet Underground live bootlegs that managed to skirt  copyright laws in some European countries were briefly available on Spotify several years ago, and managers holding rights to an artist’s very early recordings often issue them without the performer’s consent — yet such a situation involving a global superstar is rare.

Earlier this month a collection of nine unfinished 2015 material by R&B singer SZA called “Comethru” appeared on Spotify under the name Sister Solana (her real name is Solana Rowe). The singer took to social media to explain, calling the project “random scratches from 2015 — def not new new!,” adding “But…creative? And Scary?” and promising genuinely new music is coming soon. Punch, from her label TDE, also posted, “Old songs were stolen and leaked. We are currently fixing the issue. Please feel free to continue enjoying Ctrl until the next album is ready.”

At press time those songs had been removed from Spotify, although icons for them remained.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Music

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    Two Beyonce Albums Leak Onto Streaming Services — Then Disappear

    UPDATED: Two Beyonce albums of old material briefly leaked onto Spotify and Apple Music late Thursday and were quickly removed, according to multiple news reports. Representatives for Beyoncé, her label Columbia, its parent company Sony Music, Apple Music and Spotify either declined comment or did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment. The two [...]

  • Making of Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    The Making of 'League of Legends' Augmented Reality 'Pop/Stars'

    “Pop/Stars,” the chart-topping single from a fictional band created inside the video game “League of Legends,” is coming to an unrelated rhythm game as a playable level. That bit of video game inception involving VR game “Beat Saber” is just the latest sign that Riot Games’ massively popular “League of Legends” game is housed in [...]

  • Travis Scott

    Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Tour Draws A-List Crowd to L.A. Stop at the Forum

    Travis Scott’s sold out show at the Forum on Wednesday night drew an A-list crowd that included Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Halsey and members of Migos. The two-hour show, which features a carnival like theme both inside and outside the venue, started promptly at 7:30 p.m. though not everyone made it [...]

  • Chuck D

    Chuck D Joins Universal Hip Hop Museum as Chairman of the Celebrity Board

    Public Enemy cofounder Chuck D has joined the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s celebrity board as chairman, director Rocky Bucano and chairman of the board Kurtis Blow announced Thursday. “Chuck D is one of the most intelligent and well-respected MCs in the culture of hip-hop,” Blow said. “The credibility he brings to our team is mammoth. He [...]

  • Miley Cyrus Sean Ono Lennon Mark

    Miley Cyrus, Sean Ono Lennon, Mark Ronson Come Together for 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)'

    Vevo has released a special performance of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” featuring Sean Ono Lennon (watch the video above). The holiday classic was originally released by Sean’s parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in 1971. The three came together at the historic Electric Ladyland recording studio in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad