Twenty One Pilots, Killers, Muse to Perform at iHeart’s ALTer Ego Concert

The show will take place in Los Angeles in January.

Variety Staff

Twenty One PilotsThe Killers, Muse, Weezer, Rise Against, Bishop Briggs and The Revivalists will headline iHeartRadio’s second annual ALTer Ego concert, the company announced today. The show will take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2019.

“This will be one of the strongest alternative performance lineups to ever appear on one stage,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.  “It’s such a strong lineup that it’s impossible to refer to any one of these incredible artists as the headliner – in fact, several of the performers have told us that it’s a show they would want to go to even if they weren’t already on the bill.”

The event will broadcast live across over 70 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations.

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival by AT&T and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T.

“This has become Alternative Music’s biggest night,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Millions of fans will be listening and watching this incredible lineup performing on stage at the Forum.”

Beginning December 26, iHeartRadio will launch a nationwide promotion to give fans across the country the opportunity to win a trip to Los Angeles to attend the show. The promotion will run across more than 85 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

Listeners will have access to a limited number of tickets to iHeartRadio ALTer Ego through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour Pre-Sale beginning Thursday, October 4 at 10:00 am PT through Friday, October 5 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5 at 10:00 am PT.

 

 

