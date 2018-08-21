You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bobby Lytes Wears ‘Make America Gay Again’ to VMAs

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiffany Haddish
Blake Lively
Nicki Minaj
Kevin Hart
View Gallery 28 Images

Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket.

Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina.

The rapper turned the Trump slogan on its head in what was one of the boldest red carpet statements.

The Miami version of the popular reality show premiered in January and featured Trina and Lytes in addition to Prince, Amara La Negra, Gunplay, Veronica Vega, Shay Johnson and Trick Daddy.

He wasn’t the only VMAs attendee to get political during the show. Later in the night, Logic delivered a powerful performance using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read “F— the Wall,” referencing President Donald Trump’s proposed border-crossing deterrent.

Among the big winners to be awarded onstage for the 2018 edition of the VMAs were Nicki Minaj (Best Hip-hop for “Chun Li,” Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry) and Camila Cabello (Artist of the Year).

Related: 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay

    Bobby Lytes Wears 'Make America Gay Again' to VMAs

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • Justin Brescia (L) Stephanie Pratt (2-L)

    MTV Reboots 'The Hills' With Original Cast Members

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • Jon Stewart Helps Rescue Goats That

    Jon Stewart Helps Rescue Goats That Captured New York's Attention

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • Logic MTV VMAs

    VMAs 2018: Logic Wears 'F--- the Wall' Shirt in Bold Statement on Immigration

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • Jessica Alba

    SAG-AFTRA Tells Members Not to Work for Jessica Alba's The Honest Company

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • MTV VMAs

    MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

  • Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who

    TV News Roundup: BBC Announces 'Doctor Who' Season 11 Writers, Directors

    Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket. Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad