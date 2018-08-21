Bobby Lytes Wears ‘Make America Gay Again’ to VMAs

Bobby Lytes of “Love & Hip-Hop” Miami made waves on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday night, as he donned a “Make America Gay Again” jacket.

Lytes is the first openly gay cast member of the VH1 franchise. Raised in Florida to Dominican parents, he’s a relation to the artist Trina.

The rapper turned the Trump slogan on its head in what was one of the boldest red carpet statements.

The Miami version of the popular reality show premiered in January and featured Trina and Lytes in addition to Prince, Amara La Negra, Gunplay, Veronica Vega, Shay Johnson and Trick Daddy.

He wasn’t the only VMAs attendee to get political during the show. Later in the night, Logic delivered a powerful performance using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a U.S. Border Patrol graphic and a T-shirt that read “F— the Wall,” referencing President Donald Trump’s proposed border-crossing deterrent.

Among the big winners to be awarded onstage for the 2018 edition of the VMAs were Nicki Minaj (Best Hip-hop for “Chun Li,” Post Malone (for Song of the Year for “Rockstar”) and Ariana Grande (Best Pop for “No Tears Left to Cry) and Camila Cabello (Artist of the Year).

