Troye Sivan Drops Dreamy New Song, ‘Animal’ (Listen)

In the wee hours of Thursday morning Troye Sivan dropped “Animal,” a track from his forthcoming album, “Bloom,” which arrives on Aug. 31. The singer premiered the track for media and industry execs at the Capitol Records Congress Wednesday.
Sivan has lined up a major North American tour to support the album. The North American headline run, which kicks off September 21, will include shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 9), the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 30) and The Masonic in San Francisco (November 1 and 2). See below for itinerary. Tickets for the North American dates – which are available at LiveNation.com and TroyeSivan.com – will include a CD copy of Bloom.
9/21 Irving, TX Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
9/24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center
9/26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater
9/28 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater
9/29 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
10/1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
10/2 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/4 Washington, DC The Anthem*
10/6 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater
10/9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
10/11 Laval, QC Place Bell
10/12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
10/14 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
10/15 Toronto, ON Sony Centre
10/17 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
10/19 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
10/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
10/24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
10/25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/27 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
10/30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
11/1 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/2 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/5 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
11/7 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
11/8 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre