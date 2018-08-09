Troye Sivan Drops Dreamy New Song, ‘Animal’ (Listen)

In the wee hours of Thursday morning Troye Sivan dropped “Animal,” a track from his forthcoming album, “Bloom,” which arrives on Aug. 31. The singer premiered the track for media and industry execs at the Capitol Records Congress Wednesday.

Sivan has lined up a major North American tour to support the album. The North American headline run, which kicks off September 21, will include shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 9), the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 30) and The Masonic in San Francisco (November 1 and 2). See below for itinerary. Tickets for the North American dates – which are available at LiveNation.com and TroyeSivan.com – will include a CD copy of Bloom.

9/21 Irving, TX Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

9/23 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

9/24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center

9/26 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater

9/28 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

9/29 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

10/1 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

10/2 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/4 Washington, DC The Anthem*

10/6 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

10/9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

10/11 Laval, QC Place Bell

10/12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

10/14 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

10/15 Toronto, ON Sony Centre

10/17 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

10/19 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

10/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

10/24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

10/25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/27 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

10/30 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

11/1 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/2 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/5 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

11/7 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

11/8 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre